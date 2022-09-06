ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

One Green Planet

Elon Musk Says Shutting Down Nuclear Power Plants is ‘Anti-Human’ and ‘Insane’ For National Security

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and CEO of Tesla, said that shutting down nuclear power plants is ‘insane’ and called environmentalists ‘anti-human.’. Musk tweeted about nuclear energy last week, saying, “Countries should be increasing nuclear power generation! It is insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut them down.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
TODAY.com

California wildfire forces major interstate to close

The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
ELECTRONICS
#Pacific Gas And Electric#Power Grid#Rolling Blackouts#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Pg E#Tesla Vpp#Mw
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS

