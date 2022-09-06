Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Elon Musk Says Shutting Down Nuclear Power Plants is ‘Anti-Human’ and ‘Insane’ For National Security
Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and CEO of Tesla, said that shutting down nuclear power plants is ‘insane’ and called environmentalists ‘anti-human.’. Musk tweeted about nuclear energy last week, saying, “Countries should be increasing nuclear power generation! It is insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut them down.”
California lawmakers just passed a bill that could force Tesla to stop calling its beta software 'Full Self Driving' in the state — now, it's up to Gov. Newsom to sign it into law
"People in California think Full Self-Driving is fully automated when it's not," Senate Transportation Committee Chair Lena Gonzalez said.
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS・
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
TODAY.com
California wildfire forces major interstate to close
The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS・
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
CNET
Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Elon Musk on Friday weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of the various psychoactive substances on spiders.
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Might Make Oil Refineries Record Their Profits Monthly
The pain at the pump in 2022 was felt by all Americans as the price to fuel up topped $6 a gallon in some places, like California. In light of oil companies bringing in record profits as consumers...
Comments / 7