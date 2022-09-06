Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS・
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck
Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’
For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Take a look inside Elon Musk's former house, a 'haunted mansion' where he once held a Gatsby-themed party
Elon Musk said his San Francisco mansion was the "creepiest" house he's ever lived in. The billionaire detailed elaborate parties he'd thrown at the mansion during a podcast interview. Musk sold the mansion last year as part of his plan to off-load his belongings to fund colonizing Mars. Elon Musk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk Says This Is What Keeps Him Up At Night
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA runs multiple businesses and is swamped with concerns, given the tough operating environment. What Happened: The two technologies that keep Musk up at night currently are the orbital launch of SpaceX’s Starship and the wider release of Tesla’s full-self-driving (FSD) software, the billionaire said in an interview at the opening session of the 2022 ONS conference held in Stavanger, Norway.
Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So
Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
If You Printed $1 Million A Day Since 1440, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Still Has You Beat
The printing press is considered to be one of the greatest inventions of all time. It kickstarted a revolution and transformed the way ideas are communicated across the globe. Here’s a fun stat about the printing press as it relates to Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.
NFL・
Elon Musk defends making his mother, 74, sleep in his garage
Billionaire Elon Musk says that his garage is a suitable place for his mother to stay when she visits him in Texas.Maye Musk, 74, revealed the less-than-luxurious sleeping arrangements at SpaceX’s Starbase in a recent interview.“Yes, but I’ve done a lot with the place!” the world’s richest person replied in response to a New York Post tweet about it.Mr Musk, who has a personal wealth of $251bn, announced earlier this year that he had sold off all of his residential properties following his move from California to Texas.The entrepreneur said that he was giving up all his material possessions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Real Reason Why Teslas Don't Depreciate Like Other EVs
Teslas weren't the first mass market electric cars. The Nissan Leaf, for example, was zipping around years before anyone know what a Model S was. But Tesla is without a doubt, partially responsible for throwing EVs into the public consciousness and popularizing electric vehicles. Plus, attachment to an eccentric billionaire like Elon Musk ensures that the brand will live within the spotlight.
Tesla's Full Self-Driving now costs $15,000, but lawmakers argue it doesn't live up to its name
Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta option now costs a hefty $15,000. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter late last month that it would increase the option's price by $3,000. As of this week, the change has been made official, meaning anyone selecting the FSD option for their Tesla will have to pay the increased price. Musk mentioned in his August tweet that the previous price would be "honored for orders made before September 5, but delivered later".
Elon Musk's SpaceX Collaborates With T-Mobile To Put An End To Cell Phone 'Dead Zones'
SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc TMUS held a joint event at the former's Starbase facility in South Texas on Thursday to announce a technology partnership. What Happened: At the live event, SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert unveiled a plan to bring satellite-based connectivity to T-Mobile’s users next year.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk dubs Moody’s “irrelevant” after firm stands by TSLA’s junk credit rating
Tesla may have maintained its profitability and growth while absolutely dominating the electric vehicle industry, but for Moody’s Corporation, the electric vehicle maker is still rated “junk.” An explanation for this was recently shared online, though for CEO Elon Musk, what Moody’s thinks about Tesla doesn’t really matter.
teslarati.com
Tesla (TSLA) stock upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research
Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) may not have seen a meteoric rise following its latest 3-to-1 stock split, but the electric vehicle maker seems to be earning quite a bit of approval from Wall Street. Just recently, for one, Tesla received an optimistic outlook from Wolfe Research, which upgraded TSLA shares from “Market Perform” to “Outperform.”
CNBC
Tesla changes leadership and sets new goals at Nevada Gigafactory
Leaked audio from Tesla internal meeting confirms VP of Gigafactory Operations Chris Lister has left the company. Hrushikesh "Hrushi" Sagar was promoted to oversee the Gigafactory. In an address to employees on Thursday heard by CNBC, Sagar and other leaders talked about production rates in the company's car factories and...
Elon Musk Is Being Sued For $200 Billion As Dogecoin Lawsuit Expands
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO faces even more claims that his cryptocurrency was used as a "pyramid scheme."
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
Comments / 0