Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County to start new program for homeless

For Richard Obrero today's ruling represents vindication after nearly three years fighting murder and attempted murder charges. Woman beaten in Kihei asks public to help police find her...
honolulumagazine.com

First Look: Jurassic Empire at Hawai‘i Convention Center

Aherd of dinosaurs will invade the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend, Sept. 10-11, when Jurassic Empire returns to Honolulu. It’s a similar experience to the exhibit that came in 2018, but we’ve been told the dinosaurs are all-new and bigger than ever. Here’s our guide to the upcoming spectacle:
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fallen tree blocking roads near Ala Moana Center

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has signed a bill that will allow homeless people to sleep in their cars in a county parking lot overnight. Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall

An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has signed a bill that will allow homeless people to sleep in their cars in a county parking lot overnight. Hawaii Supreme Court strikes down murder case against Kalihi man.
KITV.com

Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
KHON2

Young manta ray dies after apparent anchor line entanglement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many on Oahu’s North Shore are mourning the loss of a young manta ray known as “Blushing.” The manta ray apparently tangled itself in a boat’s anchor line in Waimea Bay, Marine animal advocates are now calling for better boat management of the area.  The beloved manta ray was found dead Friday […]
