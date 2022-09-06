Read full article on original website
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposal requiring homes be built further from ocean on Oahu faces growing opposition
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has signed a bill that will allow homeless people to sleep in their cars in a county parking lot overnight.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County to start new program for homeless
All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street. Northbound lanes of Mahukona Street are also closed from Kona Street.
LIST: Top 10 family friendly food spots on Oahu
Deciding where to eat when traveling with a large family can be a challenge especially if you are traveling with picky eaters.
honolulumagazine.com
First Look: Jurassic Empire at Hawai‘i Convention Center
Aherd of dinosaurs will invade the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend, Sept. 10-11, when Jurassic Empire returns to Honolulu. It’s a similar experience to the exhibit that came in 2018, but we’ve been told the dinosaurs are all-new and bigger than ever. Here’s our guide to the upcoming spectacle:
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fallen tree blocking roads near Ala Moana Center
Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana. All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Athletics hosts free ‘Wahine on the Rise - Field Day’ on Saturday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is hosting a ‘Wahine on the Rise - Field Day’ event at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex this Saturday. The free event kicks off at 4:00 p.m. with music, food vendors, and free prizes!. Various Rainbow Wahine teams will be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Honolulu Little League World Series champions honored during victory parade
Honolulu Little League World Series champions honored during victory parade
PHOTO: Hawaiian Man Reels in Absolutely Massive Octopus, Breaks Over 20-year State Record
On Tuesday morning (August 30), Michael Matsunaga loaded up on fish and squid and headed out on his boat for a relaxing day of fishing – or so he thought. The 69-year-old Wahiawa resident dropped his line, hoping to reel in an interesting catch from the sea floor. With his bait 400 feet below the surface, he waited.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall
An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana
Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Hawaii remembers special ties to UK’s royal family
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, Hawaii remembers special ties to UK's royal family
Sewage spill prompts warning signs at Sandy Beach
The Hawaii Department of Health is advising the public to stay out of the water at Sandy Beach due to wastewater discharge.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City gets ready for massive parade honoring Honolulu Little League World Series champs
Crowds lined the streets of Downtown Honolulu on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the Hawaii team that won the 2022 Little League World Series.
Round 2 on Oahu for warrior tryouts to be in Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent.
KITV.com
Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
Young manta ray dies after apparent anchor line entanglement
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many on Oahu’s North Shore are mourning the loss of a young manta ray known as “Blushing.” The manta ray apparently tangled itself in a boat’s anchor line in Waimea Bay, Marine animal advocates are now calling for better boat management of the area. The beloved manta ray was found dead Friday […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Taking back Waikiki’: City leaders announce new initiative to keep criminals off the streets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City leaders unveiled a new program aimed at reducing crime in Waikiki — the hub of the tourism industry on the island. The initiative, called “Safe and Sound,” is similar to the “Weed and Seed” program in Chinatown, which works to weed out criminals then seed communities through investments.
