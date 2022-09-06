Read full article on original website
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme
A fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, which is accused of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million.
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
nomadlawyer.org
Provo: Here Is 7 Best Places To Visit In Provo, Utah
Provo is a lively, vibrant city, with a great mix of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Known for its Mormon heritage, the city is home to more than 75 locally owned restaurants, including over 15 with full liquor licenses. There is something for every visitor to Provo, whether you want a relaxing afternoon by the pool or an upscale evening out.
bestcolleges.com
BYU’s Black Menaces Will Protest Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Students
The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
ksl.com
How Luther Elliss was 'biggest change' for Utes, and how his life has changed since
SALT LAKE CITY — Luther Elliss is a "Utah Man" through and through. The former consensus All-American was one of the best defensive players to ever play at the University of Utah, thanks to a recruiting visit by then-head coach Ron McBride. "Coach Mac made a lasting impression, and...
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
Fast Casual
Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
ksl.com
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall Lands NIL Deal With Local Menswear Company
PROVO, Utah – BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall has a new NIL partnership with a company based in Utah. Hall inked a partnership with menswear company &Collar. &Collar is based in South Salt Lake. “We’ve all been huge fans of Jaren Hall here at &Collar. When we found out...
ksl.com
Pick Six Previews: Moving on from Utah's 'sloppy' play with Southern Utah on deck
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah was dealt one of the toughest season-opening matchups of 2022: a trip into The Swamp, which holds the nation's longest home opener win streak (33 straight). All week, the national media was hyper-focused on how Utah would be affected by the Florida heat and...
utahstories.com
Hundreds of Unsheltered People are Sleeping on Salt Lake City’s Streets Tonight. Why?
Every night there are anywhere from 1,000 up to 2,000 people in Utah sleeping on the streets, along riverways, squatting in parks, or wandering around trying to find safety and security, most are in Salt Lake County, but the number is growing as every city along the Wasatch Front is facing housing shortages.
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Drops Price On Salt Lake City Home
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City home after nearly a month on the market. Ingles originally listed the home located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon for $3.5 million in mid-August. After three weeks without a sale, the price has dipped to $3.2 million.
ksl.com
A virus is wiping out Utah's tomato harvest
SPRINGVILLE — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it's impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer's markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it's his worst harvest in 20 years...
kjzz.com
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
utahstories.com
HOW WE ATE THEN & NOW: Thirty Years of Utah Dining Scene
When I moved to Utah 30 years ago, the dining scene here ― and especially in Salt Lake City and Park City ― was a very different animal than today. Looking back over the past three decades got me thinking about how differently we eat now than we did then. The monster “fast-casual” restaurant trend that has blown up in the past few years wasn’t really happening in 1992, unless perhaps we count the locally-owned Training Table, which I understand is attempting a comeback. More generally, there simply weren’t the plethora of chain and franchise restaurants back then. We didn’t have a single Popeyes, In-N-Out, Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, or even a Starbucks.
gastronomicslc.com
Get ready for the weekend – who has the best pancakes in SLC?
The pancake has come a long way since its creation. Historically, Christians cooked pancakes to avoid wasted dairy products before lent. Now, the pancake is a staple include on most breakfast and brunch menus. Pancakes range from simple to gourmet. The humble pancake holds a special place in my heart. It’s simple, customizable, and packed with comfort. For all occasions, I can count on this quintessential breakfast dish to always bring me joy. I have been curious to know which local restaurants represented this diner-hero to it’s ultimate satisfaction.
Breeze adds flights from Provo to Las Vegas
Calling Provo their Utah home base, Breeze Airways is adding to its lineup of routes from the new airport. Beginning Tuesday, Breeze is starting to take reservations for its non-stop flights from Provo to Las Vegas before first flight on Oct 6. The flights out of Provo will be Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. The route is on sale beginning at $29, one way, if purchased by Tuesday, Sept. 13, for travel between Oct. 26 and Feb. 14, 2023.
kslnewsradio.com
Chick-fil-A’s autumn milkshake goes national after succeeding in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A year after Salt Lake City got to taste test Chick-fil-A’s Autumn Spice milkshake, the dessert will be made available nationally. The fast food chain will start selling the flavor on Sept. 12 at participating locations. Chick-fil-A said the seasonal flavor is the first...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City eyes landscaping regulation changes amid ongoing confusion, drought
SALT LAKE CITY — Darin Mano says he knows how confusing Salt Lake City's landscaping ordinance can be even as a member of the Salt Lake City Council. There are plenty of rules in place, that now seemingly contradict recent efforts to conserve water, inside a large document that isn't easy to read.
