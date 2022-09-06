ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
nomadlawyer.org

Provo: Here Is 7 Best Places To Visit In Provo, Utah

Provo is a lively, vibrant city, with a great mix of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Known for its Mormon heritage, the city is home to more than 75 locally owned restaurants, including over 15 with full liquor licenses. There is something for every visitor to Provo, whether you want a relaxing afternoon by the pool or an upscale evening out.
bestcolleges.com

BYU’s Black Menaces Will Protest Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Students

The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
Fast Casual

Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
kslsports.com

BYU QB Jaren Hall Lands NIL Deal With Local Menswear Company

PROVO, Utah – BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall has a new NIL partnership with a company based in Utah. Hall inked a partnership with menswear company &Collar. &Collar is based in South Salt Lake. “We’ve all been huge fans of Jaren Hall here at &Collar. When we found out...
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Drops Price On Salt Lake City Home

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City home after nearly a month on the market. Ingles originally listed the home located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon for $3.5 million in mid-August. After three weeks without a sale, the price has dipped to $3.2 million.
ksl.com

A virus is wiping out Utah's tomato harvest

SPRINGVILLE — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it's impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer's markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it's his worst harvest in 20 years...
utahstories.com

HOW WE ATE THEN & NOW: Thirty Years of Utah Dining Scene

When I moved to Utah 30 years ago, the dining scene here ― and especially in Salt Lake City and Park City ― was a very different animal than today. Looking back over the past three decades got me thinking about how differently we eat now than we did then. The monster “fast-casual” restaurant trend that has blown up in the past few years wasn’t really happening in 1992, unless perhaps we count the locally-owned Training Table, which I understand is attempting a comeback. More generally, there simply weren’t the plethora of chain and franchise restaurants back then. We didn’t have a single Popeyes, In-N-Out, Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, or even a Starbucks.
gastronomicslc.com

Get ready for the weekend – who has the best pancakes in SLC?

The pancake has come a long way since its creation. Historically, Christians cooked pancakes to avoid wasted dairy products before lent. Now, the pancake is a staple include on most breakfast and brunch menus. Pancakes range from simple to gourmet. The humble pancake holds a special place in my heart. It’s simple, customizable, and packed with comfort. For all occasions, I can count on this quintessential breakfast dish to always bring me joy. I have been curious to know which local restaurants represented this diner-hero to it’s ultimate satisfaction.
Pyramid

Breeze adds flights from Provo to Las Vegas

Calling Provo their Utah home base, Breeze Airways is adding to its lineup of routes from the new airport. Beginning Tuesday, Breeze is starting to take reservations for its non-stop flights from Provo to Las Vegas before first flight on Oct 6. The flights out of Provo will be Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. The route is on sale beginning at $29, one way, if purchased by Tuesday, Sept. 13, for travel between Oct. 26 and Feb. 14, 2023.
