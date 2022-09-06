Read full article on original website
Free UH skilled job training program expands eligibility to employed residents
A free training program at the University of Hawaiʻi system is expanding its eligibility requirements for residents. The Hana Career Pathways began in 2020 through the UH community college system to help the state recover from the pandemic. It offers free training courses to unemployed or underemployed residents to...
Hawaii business pays up for not paying overtime
Raymond’s Painting Company Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it did not properly document and maintain its employment records.
Lifesmarts program invites youth teams to apply for gameshow-style 2023 competition
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Teens across Hawaii are encouraged to apply for the 2022-2023 Lifesmarts Competition, a state-wide educational competition focused on important life skills. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Office of the Securities Commissioner will hold a full Lifesmarts program for the first time in two years.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Classless Southwest Hawaii Review SJC to LIH: Quirky, Unique
After flying and reviewing Alaska Airlines to the mainland last week, we returned home on Southwest from San Jose to Lihue. We wanted to see what Southwest Hawaii flights are about and why they are so popular. The prior week we flew interisland with Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest and reported on those short island hops.
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
UH program helps residents learn new skills for jobs in health care, tech and more
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in becoming an arborist, or perhaps a pharmacy technician?. The University of Hawaii’s Hana Career Pathways program can help residents learn the needed skills and earn industry credentials to do those jobs and more. The program is free for most eligible participants. In addition to...
Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
Hawaii residents to get up to $1,200 this week from state
Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall
An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
Proposal requiring homes be built further from ocean on Oahu faces growing opposition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A measure that would require new homes be built further from the shoreline on Oahu is moving forward but running into a lot of doubts. Bill 41 would require new buildings be set back 60 and 130 feet from shore depending on the size and location of the property.
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
11 new COVID-related deaths, 1,215 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,215 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,655. The statewide test positivity rate is 6.4%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
How Hawaii cord blood donations can change lives
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Giving birth not only brings new life into this world, it can also save lives. You may have heard about the Hawaii Blood Bank that takes blood donations which are used for surgeries or accident victims. But have you heard about the Hawaii Cord Blood Bank? It takes a little of what is left over after a birth, to make a life-changing difference for those suffering from debilitating and deadly diseases.
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
100% Hawaii is in drought — and it’s expected to get worse
The situation is expected to continue or get worse over the next several weeks.
Hawaii health officials continue campaign to prevent kupuna fall injuries
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is continuing its statewide "fall prevention" campaign in September to keep seniors safer. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports that falls are the leading cause of injury among adults age 65 and older, with unintentional falls causing 144 deaths in Hawaii and more than 10,000 emergency room visits per year.
Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
