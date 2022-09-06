Read full article on original website
IGN
Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game
Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
dotesports.com
What platforms will the Division Heartland be on?
It’s been a while since The Division fans received a major update, but Ubisoft accidentally started the hype train for the series’ upcoming chapter, Heartland. The title was briefly listed with “coming soon” for its release date and the developer broke the news officially shortly after.
How to Watch the Ubisoft Forward Broadcast
Ubisoft has announced the date of its next Forward Broadcast. The event is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 A.M. E.T.
dotesports.com
Multiple new Assassin’s Creed games will reportedly be announced at Ubisoft Forward
Reports from both Tom Henderson for Try Hard Guides and Jason Schreier for Bloomberg have painted a clearer picture of what the Ubisoft Forward event set for Sept. 10 will look like. And by the sounds of it, viewers can expect plenty of stylish hoods and hidden blades. Alongside the...
dotesports.com
EA ready to roll the dice on Battlefield with fresh gamble on Halo’s pedigree
The latest editions of the Battlefield franchise have been deemed underwhelming by its players and fans, to say the least. But even just weeks after Battlefield 2042 players threatened to boycott the struggling game, it’s clear that EA still has plans for the franchise, naming Ridgeline Games as a studio dedicated to “developing a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe.”
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
If Amazon buys EA, it’s much scarier than Microsoft buying Activision
Amazon is rumored to be making an offer to purchase EA, but it could be the start of a slippery slope to the monopolization of the industry. While there are conflicting reports about Amazon buying EA, the very idea is a stark warning shot across the bow in the current spending frenzy for major publishers.
wegotthiscovered.com
How to play the ‘Fallout’ games in order
The seminal post-apocalyptic video game series Fallout has come a long way since its 1997 debut from Interplay Games, and is now one of the biggest names not just in role-playing games but in all of gaming. Filled with dark satire of American consumerism, red scare ideology, and critique of...
dotesports.com
What is the setting for Assassin’s Creed Mirage?
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is officially real, and it’s coming for players in the near future. The first title for the franchise since the massive Valhalla, Mirage has long been rumored to be a smaller, stealthier version of the Assassin’s Creed formula than the game has produced in its last several titles.
Android Central
Ubisoft teases Rainbow Six Mobile beta coming soon
Ubisoft is bringing its popular Rainbow Six franchise to mobile. While not a direct port, Rainbow Six Mobile does retain its 5v5 tactical gameplay. The company revealed that its first beta test is coming soon. More information will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase on Sept. 10. Ahead of...
dotesports.com
Overwatch streamer completes unranked to Grandmaster run with a unique spin on the challenge
Twitch streamer Bogur recently climbed the Overwatch ranked ladder from unranked to Grandmaster with no HUD, outlines, sound, voice or text communication, and only playing Winston. Reaching the highest rank in any game is a massive challenge that only a few players are actually able to accomplish. Even with all...
dotesports.com
Witcher 3 fans can expect a next-gen version of the game this year, according to CD Projekt
In May, CD Projekt announced a next-gen (or current-gen, depending on how you look at it) version of The Witcher 3 was set to finally get its long-delayed release at the end of 2022. And, in the middle of revealing a new update to Cyberpunk 2077, it appears that Witcher upgrade is still on track for a release towards the end of the year.
dotesports.com
When does the next Assassin’s Creed release?
Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game franchises of all time, allowing players to explore historical settings and eras as deadly assassins. The games have taken players to Italy during the Renaissance, the American colonies, and even ancient Rome. The next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will continue the tradition of action-packed gameplay in a new intriguing setting in history.
dotesports.com
Kaori to fill in for Danny as EG’s ADC during LCS Championship weekend
A new face is joining the reigning LCS champions to try to help them advance to what could be their second consecutive title. Following the surprising announcement that Danny is stepping down from the Evil Geniuses main roster to focus on his mental health, the League of Legends team has revealed that EG Academy ADC Kaori will be filling in for him for the duration of the LCS Championship.
dotesports.com
How will you unlock heroes in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2, set for an Oct. 4 release, will usher in a “new era” for the famed franchise, equipped with new heroes, maps, game modes, gameplay updates, and system of content delivery. The franchise is shifting to the seasonal content and battle pass system, which will include new heroes releasing each season.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
dotesports.com
Spica released by TSM, will hit free agency ahead of 2023 League season
Star jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu has been released by TSM after the roster’s loss to Evil Geniuses in the 2022 LCS Championship. The former North American champion and 2021 Spring Split MVP is now an unrestricted free agent—and a valuable one at that—heading into the next League of Legends transfer window.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a New Update Today, Based on the Edgerunners Anime
CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting DLC based on the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Netflix series later today. The developer kicked off its Cyberpunk Edgerunners edition of its Night City Wire livestream by announcing the DLC and its release today, September 6. The DLC will seemingly be a...
dotesports.com
VALORANT has potential to be ‘bigger’ than League of Legends, FURIA’s Khalil says
VALORANT is a first-person shooter developed by Riot Games, the same company that developed League of Legends. Seeing the unyielding success of League, many argue that any game published under Riot’s banner will see similar success, including Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics. FURIA’s Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt went even...
Slaycation Paradise and three more games coming to Stadia soon
Google revealed another four games will be coming to Stadia, though all listed as "soon."
FIFA・
