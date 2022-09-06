ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game

Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
dotesports.com

What platforms will the Division Heartland be on?

It’s been a while since The Division fans received a major update, but Ubisoft accidentally started the hype train for the series’ upcoming chapter, Heartland. The title was briefly listed with “coming soon” for its release date and the developer broke the news officially shortly after.
dotesports.com

EA ready to roll the dice on Battlefield with fresh gamble on Halo’s pedigree

The latest editions of the Battlefield franchise have been deemed underwhelming by its players and fans, to say the least. But even just weeks after Battlefield 2042 players threatened to boycott the struggling game, it’s clear that EA still has plans for the franchise, naming Ridgeline Games as a studio dedicated to “developing a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe.”
HappyGamer

Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy

The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
wegotthiscovered.com

How to play the ‘Fallout’ games in order

The seminal post-apocalyptic video game series Fallout has come a long way since its 1997 debut from Interplay Games, and is now one of the biggest names not just in role-playing games but in all of gaming. Filled with dark satire of American consumerism, red scare ideology, and critique of...
dotesports.com

What is the setting for Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is officially real, and it’s coming for players in the near future. The first title for the franchise since the massive Valhalla, Mirage has long been rumored to be a smaller, stealthier version of the Assassin’s Creed formula than the game has produced in its last several titles.
Android Central

Ubisoft teases Rainbow Six Mobile beta coming soon

Ubisoft is bringing its popular Rainbow Six franchise to mobile. While not a direct port, Rainbow Six Mobile does retain its 5v5 tactical gameplay. The company revealed that its first beta test is coming soon. More information will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase on Sept. 10. Ahead of...
dotesports.com

When does the next Assassin’s Creed release?

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game franchises of all time, allowing players to explore historical settings and eras as deadly assassins. The games have taken players to Italy during the Renaissance, the American colonies, and even ancient Rome. The next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will continue the tradition of action-packed gameplay in a new intriguing setting in history.
dotesports.com

Kaori to fill in for Danny as EG’s ADC during LCS Championship weekend

A new face is joining the reigning LCS champions to try to help them advance to what could be their second consecutive title. Following the surprising announcement that Danny is stepping down from the Evil Geniuses main roster to focus on his mental health, the League of Legends team has revealed that EG Academy ADC Kaori will be filling in for him for the duration of the LCS Championship.
dotesports.com

How will you unlock heroes in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2, set for an Oct. 4 release, will usher in a “new era” for the famed franchise, equipped with new heroes, maps, game modes, gameplay updates, and system of content delivery. The franchise is shifting to the seasonal content and battle pass system, which will include new heroes releasing each season.
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains

When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
dotesports.com

Spica released by TSM, will hit free agency ahead of 2023 League season

Star jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu has been released by TSM after the roster’s loss to Evil Geniuses in the 2022 LCS Championship. The former North American champion and 2021 Spring Split MVP is now an unrestricted free agent—and a valuable one at that—heading into the next League of Legends transfer window.
