It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO