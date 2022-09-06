ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
The Independent

Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?

It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
EWN

The Ethereum Foundation Clarifies 8 Misconceptions Ahead Of The Merge

The Ethereum Foundation released an update to debunk misinformation regarding the Merge. ETH’s switch from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake is scheduled to happen on or around September 15. Final tests and upgrades are in the works after a successful Merge on the Goerli public testnet. False statements have flooded the...
Money

What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk

What the Merge Could Mean for Ethereum and Its Developers

Ethereum’s impending Merge – the long-discussed update of the blockchain's software from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism – could prompt a global wave of people using the blockchain, including for global payments, according to one of the Merge’s leading developers. Ethereum is...
The Independent

Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins

The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
CoinTelegraph

Mainstream media on the Merge: Risky move or climate nirvana?

Mainstream outlets are starting to pick up on the significance of next week’s Ethereum Merge, describing it as a “major overhaul” that could either accelerate crypto adoption or send disastrous shockwaves across the market should it fail. The Merge has been in the making since the original...
CoinTelegraph

Binance US launches low-barrier Ethereum staking ahead of The Merge

On Wednesday, the U.S. subsidiary of cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it would introduce an Ethereum staking program with annual percentage yields of up to 6.0%. Unlike direct staking on the Ethereum network, which would require 32 Ether (ETH), only 0.001 ETH would be required under the new service introduced by Binance US. Regarding the development, Brian Shroder, CEO of Binance US, said:
CoinTelegraph

What the Ethereum Merge means for the blockchain’s layer-2 solutions

Ethereum is just over a week away from officially moving to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain with the Merge slated for completion around Sept. 13–15. With the transition, Ethereum would abandon its current proof-of-work (PoW) chain, eliminating miners from the ecosystem. Ethereum is a vast ecosystem with thousands of decentralized...
