Riot Games has introduced a new vertical Teamfight Tactics trait to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms called Lagoon, packed with powerful champions and a Seastone that grants loot. The TFT Mid-Set hits live servers on Sept. 8 through Patch 12.17, introducing a reworked Dragon trait and the new Lagoon vertical trait. Synergizing with Set 7.5 traits like Dragonmancer and Mage, the Lagoon trait also has a built-in loot system based on the number of casts from champions that have the Lagoon trait. Breakpoints are 3/6/9/12, offering Lagoon units bonus ability power and attack speed that increases with each breakpoint. And there are a total of eight TFT Set 7.5 champions that have the Lagoon trait: Malphite, Taliyah, Kai’Sa, Zac, Seraphine, Zeri, Nilah, and Sohm.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO