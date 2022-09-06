Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk 2077 won’t just be abandoned, CD Projekt promises, even after huge release flop
CD Projekt is fiercely determined to keep Cyberpunk 2077 going after the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, meaning the game won’t be forgotten just yet. The title’s original release was filled with countless bugs and glitches, ruining experiences for most players. The title’s been progressively fixed as time’s gone on, and now the Cyberpunk devs are trying to ensure the new DLC won’t suffer the same fate.
Microsoft introduces new essential and customizable Xbox controller releasing later this month
Are you looking for a new gaming controller for your Xbox? Microsoft might have the solution for you with its newest controller launching later this month. The company announced today the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core, the successor of the Xbox Elite controller that was released in 2015 and the second edition of the Series 2 controllers. The goal? Granting players more freedom over the controller’s customization.
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
What platforms will the Division Heartland be on?
It’s been a while since The Division fans received a major update, but Ubisoft accidentally started the hype train for the series’ upcoming chapter, Heartland. The title was briefly listed with “coming soon” for its release date and the developer broke the news officially shortly after.
Riot clarifies why one popular Wild Rift feature isn’t available in League of Legends
League of Legends and Wild Rift have many similarities—but not everything is exactly the same. Fans of League have been asking for one Wild Rift feature for a long time, and the devs at Riot Games have finally explained why it hasn’t been added to the game. Wild...
Valve introduces changes to 4 CS:GO maps in newest update
Valve has shifted another update to CS:GO, and this time around, it has focused on improving four maps in the game. The developer decided to bring a bunch of fixes and small changes to Anubis, Blagai, Cascade, and Ember. These changes are primarily meant to improve gameplay, making a few spots much more easily accessible.
Wild Arena Survivors was almost a new Far Cry title, but Ubisoft had other plans
Ubisoft’s 40-player battle royale title Wild Arena Survivors, which was released last week, was almost an entirely different game in another franchise. The title was originally meant to be a Far Cry game, one of Ubisoft’s more prominent series, with Wild Arena Survivors setting clearly following a similar trajectory to Far Cry 6’s Cuban-esque environments.
Witcher 3 fans can expect a next-gen version of the game this year, according to CD Projekt
In May, CD Projekt announced a next-gen (or current-gen, depending on how you look at it) version of The Witcher 3 was set to finally get its long-delayed release at the end of 2022. And, in the middle of revealing a new update to Cyberpunk 2077, it appears that Witcher upgrade is still on track for a release towards the end of the year.
EA ready to roll the dice on Battlefield with fresh gamble on Halo’s pedigree
The latest editions of the Battlefield franchise have been deemed underwhelming by its players and fans, to say the least. But even just weeks after Battlefield 2042 players threatened to boycott the struggling game, it’s clear that EA still has plans for the franchise, naming Ridgeline Games as a studio dedicated to “developing a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe.”
Who is Kiriko, Overwatch 2’s latest leaked hero?
The Overwatch community is pumped for Overwatch 2’s release on Oct. 4. Fans want to get their hands on new gameplay modes, new lore-inspired experiences, and new heroes. While Sojourn and Junker Queen have been revealed and were available to play during the beta, Overwatch players are already busy speculating about what heroes may be next to join the roster going into the sequel.
How will you unlock heroes in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2, set for an Oct. 4 release, will usher in a “new era” for the famed franchise, equipped with new heroes, maps, game modes, gameplay updates, and system of content delivery. The franchise is shifting to the seasonal content and battle pass system, which will include new heroes releasing each season.
Got extra Legend Tokens? New Apex update gives you a way to spend them
Alongside a bug fix update, Respawn has released a new iteration of the weapon recolor store in Apex Legends. The event lasts for roughly two weeks and features a rotating assortment of recolored legendary skins available for purchase. Like the usual featured skin recolors, players can purchase these recolors with Legend Tokens as long as they already own the base skin. If you’ve been saving up Legend Tokens for a few seasons now, chances are you’ll be able to grab plenty of recolors over the duration of the sale.
How to play TFT 7.5 Lagoon: Tables, synergies, and items
Riot Games has introduced a new vertical Teamfight Tactics trait to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms called Lagoon, packed with powerful champions and a Seastone that grants loot. The TFT Mid-Set hits live servers on Sept. 8 through Patch 12.17, introducing a reworked Dragon trait and the new Lagoon vertical trait. Synergizing with Set 7.5 traits like Dragonmancer and Mage, the Lagoon trait also has a built-in loot system based on the number of casts from champions that have the Lagoon trait. Breakpoints are 3/6/9/12, offering Lagoon units bonus ability power and attack speed that increases with each breakpoint. And there are a total of eight TFT Set 7.5 champions that have the Lagoon trait: Malphite, Taliyah, Kai’Sa, Zac, Seraphine, Zeri, Nilah, and Sohm.
Are Splatoon servers down? How to check Nintendo server status
Splatoon 3 is slowly going live around the world, meaning players will gain access to the game as Sept. 9 rolls around for their local time. This periodic release schedule generally helps during highly-anticipated releases since it takes the burden off the servers’ shoulders. Games can still run into...
New Scarlet and Violet feature allows players to auto battle with nearby Pokémon
A video was released this morning showing off some of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features that are coming to the games when they’re released later this year, and one of them was called the Let’s Go! feature. The buddy feature is not new for Pokémon...
What is the new Battle Bus song for Rainbow Royale in Fortnite?
Fortnite is only as strong as its community, so Epic Games will occasionally host events and celebrations of those who make it special. Epic loves its LGBTQIA+ community especially, hosting the Rainbow Royale once a year so players can express who they truly are. But the song on the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus has changed and many players are curious about who the new artist is.
Seagull bashes Blizzard for putting sequel hero Kiriko behind battle pass in Overwatch 2
Former Overwatch League pro Brandon “Seagull” Larned is not a fan of Blizzard’s decision to lock the new hero behind a battle pass. After years of rumors and speculation, Kiriko has been all-but-confirmed as the newest support hero coming to Overwatch 2. Fans are excited to get a new support hero and are loving Kiriko’s design, but Blizzard has already confirmed that the new hero won’t be playable right after the game’s launch on Oct. 4.
How to get Sweet Sorrow and its god roll in Destiny 2
Chroma Rush captured the hearts of fans longing for a potent 720rpm auto rifle in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer, and Sweet Sorrow followed suit just a couple of seasons later. This Season of the Risen auto rifle is a stellar addition to the Energy slot, bringing in a top contender among 720rpm rifles with an Arc element to match.
Who is Duardo Silva in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends’ complex lore may call for a guide, especially for beginners who are new to the game. Each Apex character comes with a deep background story consisting of a host of minor characters. Minor characters play small parts in legends’ stories and the game’s overall lore. Members of...
