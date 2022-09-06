Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Divisive Nintendo GameCube Game Seemingly Teased to Return
A rather divisive game that released on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 has seemingly been teased to return on new platforms. Specifically, that game happens to be Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes, which was a remake of Konami's original game in the popular stealth-action series. And while Konami itself hasn't said anything about The Twin Snakes coming back just yet, one gaming industry insider seems to have dropped a hint that this could be happening.
At The Tokyo Game Show, Konami Will Reveal A New Game In A Popular Franchise
The upcoming Tokyo Game Show, which runs from September 15 to September 18, will feature a new game from Konami in a “world-loved” series. The only mention of the game in Konami’s event itinerary, according to Gematsu, is that voice actor Yuki Kaji will make an announcement on stage.
Two DLC Packs For The Sims 4 Will Be Released In September
A new batch of The Sims 4 downloadable content DLC has been unveiled, including new kid-friendly clothing options and furnishings with a desert theme. The Sims 4’s upcoming DLC, First Fits Kit, was unveiled last night, August 30, and will go on sale on September 1. According to the...
Despite The Fact That Final Fantasy 16 Is On JRPG Fans’ Minds, It Appears That Square Enix Will Be Focusing On Other Titles During Tokyo Game Show
Since its trailer was released in 2020, fans of Final Fantasy have been anticipating the series’ upcoming mainline game, Final Fantasy 16. Many people probably expected to learn anything brand-new about the game shortly at a significant gaming event like TGS because the game’s release window is gradually drawing near.
A New Game Mode And Cosmetics May Be On The Way Shortly, According To The Teaser For Halo Infinite’s Next Yappening Event
Much new material has been added to Halo Infinite‘s Season 2: Lone Wolves, which is presently playing. The game also occasionally offers players the chance to participate in time-limited in-game events typically centered around a specific theme and the most recent seasonal content. Additionally, it seems that 343 Industries has provided fans with a sneak preview of the most recent event that will be included in the game, which involves a particularly well-known Grunt.
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
There Is A Chance That World Of Warcraft Will Get Cross-Faction Guilds Before Dragonflight Is Released
Ion Hazzikostas, a developer for World of Warcraft, spoke with streamer Maximum recently on Twitch to discuss Shadowlands and said that the team is currently working on a mechanism to introduce cross-faction guilds, meaning that players of both the Horde and the Alliance will be able to create their guild.
Axiom Verge 2 The Game’s Sole Creator, Thomas Happ, Discusses How Science Fiction Impacted Both The Gameplay And The Narrative Of The Sequel
Fans eagerly anticipated solo developer Thomas Happ’s follow-up game after the original Axiom Verge’s 2015 release for the PlayStation 4 to much critical acclaim. In 2021, Axiom Verge 2 was exclusively made available on the Epic Games Store for the PC and PS4, and it is now available on the PS5 and Steam. Many of the elements that fans of the first Axiom Verge gameplay loved to see in the follow-up, such as the abundance of collectibles, power-ups, and weapons, are present in the sequel. Still, it also differs drastically from the original in several ways.
Return Of The Original Weaponry In Fortnite Late Game Arena
With some of the finest weaponry from prior seasons and chapters, Late Game Arena is returning. Players of Fortnite, which has been around for half a decade, are missing the Pump Shotguns and Tommy Guns of old because they were vaulted. Finally, however, Epic Games has taken note. Therefore tomorrow will see the return of Late Game Arena and several vintage firearms and goods.
Players Of Pokémon Are Persuaded Teaser In Violet/Scarlet
As the release date of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, later this year, approaches, the game’s Pokedex keeps expanding. The most popular hypothesis among enthusiasts is that Smeargle will gain a Paldean form in the upcoming games, and on Monday, several authorized Pokemon social media sites tweeted graphics hinting at another new inclusion.
The Creator Of Resident Evil 4 Claimed That The Camera Was Not Intended To Be Novel
Some games introduce innovations that are so successful that they ultimately become standards in the industry. Doom pioneered the first-person shooter, Arkham Asylum pioneered one-button combat, and most recently, Apex Legends pioneered the ping system. These systems are now included in all games and are essentially regarded as good hygiene....
At Gamescom 2022, Gamers May Try Out A Sonic Frontiers Demo That Features The Game’s Brand-New, Quick Cyber Space Sections
After Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, gamers had a chance to view various highly anticipated titles freshly. New gameplay videos for many anticipated games like The Callisto Protocol were presented in the news-filled presentation, along with announcements for upcoming games like Moving Out two and others. One of the notable stories was further information on Sonic Frontiers, the most recent Sonic the Hedgehog game.
The Cyberpunk 2077 Story DLC Is Overdue For An Upgrade
A special episode of Night City Wire mostly focused on the coming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been revealed by CD Projekt Red. The company did, however, make a hint that it would reveal Cyberpunk 2077‘s future, so perhaps we will now finally discover the first information about the planned story DLC.
Polygon
Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
A New Trailer For An Upcoming RPG Instalment Has Been Released By Koei Tecmo In Honour Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Atelier Video Games
A new installment of the video games appears to be hinted at in the latest video trailer Koei Tecmo released to mark the 25th anniversary of its Atelier series. The Atelier series is one of the games that the Japanese business will be showcasing at the Tokyo Game Show in 2022. In light of this, it is not surprising that the development team has something ready for fans to enjoy before the event.
Kickstarter Is Used By The Creators Of Wild Arms And Shadow Hearts To Fund The Creation Of Both Games’ Spiritual Successors
A double Kickstarter campaign for the video games Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness and Penny Blood has been started by Wild Bunch Productions and Yukikaze. In contrast with the latter, the latter is a true successor to Shadow Hearts. Both Wild Bunch and Yukikaze were created by...
Halo: The Master Chief Collection May Yet Have A Controversial Function
Two months after first bringing up the notion, 343 is once more asking Master Chief Collection users if they think micropayments are necessary. The group in charge of the collection has once again hinted that they may appear, but the statement it delivered to gamers back in June is essentially the same.
One Unfortunate Elden Ring Player Comes Close To Defeating The Godskin Duo, One Of The Game’s Most Challenging Bosses, Only To Be Let Down
Everybody in the gaming community, fans, creators, and critics has praised Elden Ring for exceeding their expectations. As a result, numerous media outlets and experts deem the FromSoftware game the strongest contender for Game of the Year accolades. Additionally,. Elden Ring, the best-selling Game in 2022, is still a commercial...
Players Can Trigger The Apocalypse In Total War Warhammer 3’s Final Scenario
Players can take control of an endgame scenario created to test them in Total War: Warhammer 3’s Immortal Empires campaign, turning the tables and becoming the apocalypse for opposing factions. This feature is currently intended. Players can confederate the tribe of any enemy Greenskin chieftain they defeat in combat...
One Of The Best-known Horror Games Of All Time, Silent Hill 2, Is Currently Receiving A Type Of Remaster Using Unreal Engine 5
Konami has released Silent Hill games without providing any information regarding their plans for the property. However, as things stand, we’ll have to rely on the fans to provide our fix until Konami ultimately makes a revelation. In addition, it’s usually interesting to watch what fans with different levels of game development expertise come up with for their tributes. An illustration is a video provided by the YouTube user Silent, which showcases their Unreal Engine 5 remake of Silent Hill 2.
