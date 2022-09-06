Fans eagerly anticipated solo developer Thomas Happ’s follow-up game after the original Axiom Verge’s 2015 release for the PlayStation 4 to much critical acclaim. In 2021, Axiom Verge 2 was exclusively made available on the Epic Games Store for the PC and PS4, and it is now available on the PS5 and Steam. Many of the elements that fans of the first Axiom Verge gameplay loved to see in the follow-up, such as the abundance of collectibles, power-ups, and weapons, are present in the sequel. Still, it also differs drastically from the original in several ways.

