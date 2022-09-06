Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
Uber's Wait Times and Pricing Bounce Demand Driven - Needham & Company
Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading over 2% higher Thursday after notes from analysts at Needham & Company, BTIG and Mizuho Securities. Needham & Company's analyst who has a Buy rating and $52 price target on Uber, said that in their 13th Mobility Tracker, wait times and pricing bounced higher over the two weeks before Labor Day, up by 1,200bps and 300bps, respectively, compared to the prior 2-week period.
investing.com
Sunrun and Sunnova Clear Inflation Reduction Act Winners - BofA
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) are clear Inflation Reduction Act winners, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The analyst reiterated Sunrun's Buy rating and raised the price target to $55 from $40. He also reiterated Sunnova Energy's Buy rating, raising the price target to $45 from $36.
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
investing.com
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Allup Silica targets more sand with a group of new project applications
Allup Silica Ltd (ASX:APS) has a potential new raft of areas to explore, having made exploration licence applications for new projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory which it considers prospective for silica sand. The company has lodged applications for the Blue Vein and Trigger Fish projects to the...
investing.com
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Week in review: Mortgage ‘timebomb’ set to blow by 2023, rate rises to ‘slow’ and young Australians most reluctant to return to the office
Utilities (-2.44%) and Consumer Staples (-1.61%) took the largest hits, but losses from those sectors were outstripped by Materials' and Info Tech’s gains. Most other indexes enjoyed a similar uptick, with only the Hang Seng shedding points – dropping a full 1.00% – while the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.06%.
investing.com
WTI Crude Oil Has Finally Broken Through Its Summer Support
What are the macroeconomic, geopolitical and technical factors driving oil prices this week?. Despite Saudi-led OPEC+ output cuts, black gold has walked down the stairs to re-explore the lower floor after progressing in their July-August range between $85 and $100. Macroeconomics. On the macroeconomic view, the greenback explored a new...
investing.com
Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) Expected For A Parabolic Price Surge This Autumn
This autumn could be an interesting time for crypto. With global market conditions worsening, the crypto downturn might last a little while longer. It’s important to point out here that crypto’s recent struggles aren’t in a bubble. They aren’t because of issues with crypto, that still has a huge long-term future. But with people having less money to invest, and global stock prices down, the whole economy is in bad shape. But even despite this overall negativity, there’s still a strong future for some individual tokens. Some have even managed to thrive in the current downturn, and become bear market successes. Others have shored up prices and importantly not dipped as low as people had predicted. This shows strength for the future of crypto, and arguably long-term bullishness. So if you stop worrying about how much your portfolio has lost this week and start investing in the right tokens, strap yourself in for the long term and manage to be patient—you could be looking at big gains further into the future.
investing.com
Oil Inventories in Surprise 3.6M Barrel Rise Last Week: API
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles increased last week, the API reported Wednesday, confounding economists' forecasts for a decline and adding to worries that slowing global growth is chipping away at energy demand. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, traded at $81.77 a barrel following the report after settling down 5.7%...
investing.com
SGX Nifty Futures Up, Indicate Strong Opening on Dalal Street: Global Cues
Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was trading 0.71% or 125.5 points higher at 9 am on Thursday, indicating a strong opening on Dalal Street. Further, the Dow Jones Futures and Nasdaq 100 Futures traded flat. Major indices...
investing.com
Oil Survives Epic U.S. Stockpile Build to Rise on Technicals
Investing.com -- The oil market has had its biggest U.S. stockpile build in nearly five months but crude prices rose Thursday instead of plunging, as traders compensated for this week’s brutal selloff by sending the market up — albeit, modestly, given the inventory data. U.S. fuel products gasoline...
investing.com
Norway should prepare to offer credit to utilities, industry groups say
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway should join neighbours Sweden and Finland in offering credit to utilities exposed to the volatile power derivatives market, even if Norwegian companies are in less urgent need of support, industry representatives said on Wednesday. Utilities often sell power in advance to lock in prices but must...
investing.com
Copper Surges on Escondida Strike, Gold Steady
Gold prices traded above weekly lows on Friday as investors digested more hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while copper eyed a large weekly gain on supply concerns stemming from a strike in Chile’s Escondida mine. Copper futures rallied nearly 4% on Thursday after unionized workers at Chile’s Escondida,...
Comments / 0