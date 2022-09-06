Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Washington Examiner
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
A clear majority of American adults (54%) believe “the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border,” and an even larger majority (57%) support bringing back President Donald Trump’s proven solution to end the border crisis. Considering that the Border Patrol has caught over 2...
Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown
The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25 Far-Right Hate Symbols and What They Mean
In 2020, a photograph surfaced of one-time presidential advisor and pardoned felon Roger Stone and some Proud Boy friends flashing an OK sign in a bar. This year, Oregon Democrats called out gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson for flying a Confederate flag at her campaign rallies (she was unrepentant). In mid-August, rainbow crosswalks in downtown Atlanta […]
US political violence is surging, but talk of a civil war is exaggerated – isn’t it?
The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago unleashed the latest barrage of threats of violence, on top of a wave of threats against election workers and rising weapons sales
University condemns professor’s posts wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death
Carnegie Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors after Dr Uju Anya wished the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony.”Dr Anya made the comments Thursday as reports emerged that the Queen was in her final hours at Balmoral.“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” the professor wrote before it was announced the Queen had died.Twitter took down the tweet for violating its policy; it has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.Dr...
U.K.・
Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant
Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
National ad blasts 'woke leftist politicians' for crime across US
A conservative nonprofit group is targeting “woke leftist politicians” and their policies in a national ad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Muslim Groups Are Alarmed By New CNN Boss’ First Big Hire
John Miller resigned from the NYPD after lying about its Muslim surveillance program. Now he’s covering law enforcement for CNN.
Boogaloo on Facebook, Kiwi Farms and police in the Oath Keepers: Explaining the week in extremism
If that’s an extraordinary word salad, here's how to make sense of it.
Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles becomes king
LONDON — The Premier League has postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. That adds to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across Britain on Friday. England’s top-flight clubs held a meeting on Friday...
Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories Are Going Mainstream
What is the difference between anti-Zionism and antisemitism?When are fiercely delivered rhetorical attacks on Israel an acceptable part of intense political discourse, and when do they amount to anti-Jewish invective?It is crucial, although challenging, to distinguish between the two—given the passions understandably aroused by every aspect of the Israel-Palestine dispute—especially when the speakers seem otherwise credible and accomplished. The controversial recent comments by the director of Middle East Studies at Denver University provide a good opportunity to identify the line between criticism of Israeli policies and allusions to age-old anti-Jewish conspiracy theories.Shortly after the vicious stabbing of Indian-British-American author Salman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allthatsinteresting.com
How Meyer Lansky And The Jewish Mob Helped Rid America Of Nazis Before WWII
In 1938, a judge, a rabbi, and a Jewish gangster got together and came up with a plan to beat up America’s Nazi sympathizers whenever and wherever they tried to march. In 1938, American Nazis and their recruiting platform, the German American Bund, posed a very real threat to U.S. sovereignty. But a New York judge and some patriotic Jewish mobsters came on the scene to stop them. That year became the opening salvo in the fight between America’s Jewish mob and Nazis.
BBC
Oath Keepers: Leaked membership list includes police and politicians
Hundreds of US public officials, police officers and soldiers are or have been involved with the far-right Oath Keepers militia, according to a report from an anti-extremism organisation. The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism compared the names from a leak of Oath Keepers membership rolls with public records and social...
Britain faces first day in more than 70 years without its Queen, as country mourns
Britain is coming terms with a new era without Queen Elizabeth II at its helm on Friday, as people around the country and the world mourn the death of the monarch.
U.K.・
Comments / 0