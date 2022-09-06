ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown

The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
City
Edison, NJ
Edison, NJ
Society
24/7 Wall St.

25 Far-Right Hate Symbols and What They Mean

In 2020, a photograph surfaced of one-time presidential advisor and pardoned felon Roger Stone and some Proud Boy friends flashing an OK sign in a bar. This year, Oregon Democrats called out gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson for flying a Confederate flag at her campaign rallies (she was unrepentant). In mid-August, rainbow crosswalks in downtown Atlanta […]
SOCIETY
The Independent

University condemns professor’s posts wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death

Carnegie Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors after Dr Uju Anya wished the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony.”Dr Anya made the comments Thursday as reports emerged that the Queen was in her final hours at Balmoral.“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” the professor wrote before it was announced the Queen had died.Twitter took down the tweet for violating its policy; it has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.Dr...
U.K.
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shashi Tharoor
Person
Yogi Adityanath
Person
Sambit Patra
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Independence Day#Localevent#Muslims#Hindu#India Currents#The Edison Police D
TheDailyBeast

Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories Are Going Mainstream

What is the difference between anti-Zionism and antisemitism?When are fiercely delivered rhetorical attacks on Israel an acceptable part of intense political discourse, and when do they amount to anti-Jewish invective?It is crucial, although challenging, to distinguish between the two—given the passions understandably aroused by every aspect of the Israel-Palestine dispute—especially when the speakers seem otherwise credible and accomplished. The controversial recent comments by the director of Middle East Studies at Denver University provide a good opportunity to identify the line between criticism of Israeli policies and allusions to age-old anti-Jewish conspiracy theories.Shortly after the vicious stabbing of Indian-British-American author Salman...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Parades
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
allthatsinteresting.com

How Meyer Lansky And The Jewish Mob Helped Rid America Of Nazis Before WWII

In 1938, a judge, a rabbi, and a Jewish gangster got together and came up with a plan to beat up America’s Nazi sympathizers whenever and wherever they tried to march. In 1938, American Nazis and their recruiting platform, the German American Bund, posed a very real threat to U.S. sovereignty. But a New York judge and some patriotic Jewish mobsters came on the scene to stop them. That year became the opening salvo in the fight between America’s Jewish mob and Nazis.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Oath Keepers: Leaked membership list includes police and politicians

Hundreds of US public officials, police officers and soldiers are or have been involved with the far-right Oath Keepers militia, according to a report from an anti-extremism organisation. The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism compared the names from a leak of Oath Keepers membership rolls with public records and social...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy