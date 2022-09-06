Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Alabama COVID positivity rate falls below 20 percent
Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 20 percent in recent weeks, coupled with a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests reported to ADPH is now 19.4 percent,...
RECALL ALERT: Nearly 4,500 pounds of chicken sausage recalled over possible contamination
ATLANTA — The USDA said it is recalling nearly 4,500 pounds of a Georgia-made chicken and pork smoked sausage because it may contain pieces of thin blue plastic. The recall is for Sunset Farm Foods Inc. 28-oz. vacuum sealed packages of “Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage” with a sell by date of 10-28-22.
WCTV
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
WSFA
First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend. It won’t rain heavily everywhere, but there will definitely be high rain coverage and embedded heavy downpours. These downpours -- depending on where they develop -- will be capable of causing some flooding.
wtxl.com
Excessive moisture on the way Friday
TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks our last drier day for the Big Bend and South Georgia. A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out for our midweek afternoon, but mostly sunny skies start us off. Clouds roll in through the early evening hours, and rain will follow Thursday. Widespread showers...
wdhn.com
Holiday traveler reflects on his trip on the Alabama roadways
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the holiday weekend is coming to an end, you may have run into some traffic on your way home. Thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the Wiregrass on their way home from a weekend upon the sand as they celebrated the Labor Day holiday.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Did Georgia Overtake Alabama in the AP Poll?
The Associated Press released their preseason poll Monday afternoon, as the attention turns from a long Labor Day weekend full of week one college football action.
wvua23.com
Gas prices drop another 7 cents in Alabama
Average gas prices in Alabama fell another 7 cents last week, down to an average of $3.36 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 27.3 cents lower than this time last month but remain 54.2 cents higher...
WCTV
Heavy rain anticipated late week into the weekend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A complex, but large-scale weather pattern will set up over the Big Bend and South Georgia late week to bring the potential of 3 to 7 inches of rainfall over five days. Heavy rain during the end of the week into the weekend could bring a...
After Labor Day, the big-money sprint to Election Day begins
There’s so much political spending in Georgia this campaign season, some groups are literally giving money away.
wvua23.com
Heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas.
wvua23.com
Prosecution: Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Prosecutors say a man charged with capital murder in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son in rural central Alabama has admitted killing the two. Tallapoosa County authorities made the statement about 37-year-old José Paulino Pascual-Reyes in a court document filed Tuesday.
wvua23.com
Sisters who survived Holocaust die days apart in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama. The Alabama Holocaust Education Center says Ruth Scheuer Siegler died Saturday at the age of 95. Her sister, Ilse Scheuer...
wvua23.com
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a multi-state investigation into its vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the 33 states...
4-Year-Old Georgia Child Dies After Falling From Florida Resort Hotel Balcony
A 4-year-old child from Georgia died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort hotel According to investigators, the Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown
SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program...
41nbc.com
Georgia National Fairgrounds hosting food drive Saturday
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fair is helping stock the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and it’s asking for your help. The first 500 people who bring in a minimum of five non-perishable items still in date will receive $10 in coupons to spend with food vendors at the 2022 Georgia National Fair.
