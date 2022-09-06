ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Some restaurants see business spike following flex alerts

By Shawnte Passmore
 3 days ago

High temperatures driving demand for restaurant takeout orders 01:51

FOLSOM – Soaring temperatures mean a spike for some businesses. While families try to keep their homes cool during the flex alerts, they are leaving the cooking to the pros.

The lunch rush picks up at Sutter Street Taqueria.

"We just hydrate – a lot of water," said Jocelynn Cooney Nelson, an employee.

Blistering temps did force kitchen staff to close early recently citing the extreme heat. However, it is back to normal business this Labor Day.

Down the street at Pizzeria Classico, the back-of-house is getting the line ready for what it believes another busy day.

"We definitely have a lot of to-go's," said Domingo Hernandez, a manager.

Leading up to the dinner crowd, the pizzeria anticipates it'll see spillover from people enjoying the American River throughout the day.

"They're going to get hungry and we're going to provide pizza," Hernandez said.

The pizza oven can crank up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Luckily, the restaurant's open kitchen layout means the cooks can feel the A/C circulating for diners. They also have fans for relief.

Anything to help cooks stand the heat, so they do not get out of the kitchen.

