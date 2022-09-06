ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Stanford's David Shaw dishes on Lincoln Riley's transfer-heavy approach at USC

USC and Stanford might be rivals, but the two programs could not be more different right now. New USC coach Lincoln Riley completely overhauled his new roster with 33 transfers. USC became one of the go-to destinations for some of the top players in the transfer portal when Riley took over. But David Shaw and Stanford have just one transfer on the entire roster, opting instead to build a roster with good recruiting classes and strong developmental programs.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Anonymous Coaches' Poll: UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Among Best in Nation

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed roughly 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at small Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, these coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics. Over the course of three weeks we are posting the results of our summer survey on the state of college basketball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Homeless teen heads to college, makes basketball team: 'It's like a dream'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The only people at school who knew the truth about Jeremiah Armstead's home life were his basketball coaches. Armstead, 18, was tired a lot, sometimes from sleeping in his mother's car, sometimes from the stress of living in a domestic violence shelter with his mother and younger siblings while he was in high school.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave

Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records. The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
AdWeek

Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15

We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
calmatters.network

Here are the 10 finished murals after this year's Long Beach Walls

The weeklong art event featured a roster of only female artists—a first for the city’s festival—with local talent and creators from across the country participating. “Stand Up” was the theme of this year for Long Beach’s participation in the international mural festival, which celebrated the diversity, spirit and vision of women in art. Artists were given complete creative control over what they wanted to paint and the result produced some of the most striking works the festival has seen yet.
LONG BEACH, CA
thepanthernewspaper.org

Peace studies professor placed on administrative leave for fall semester

Students in a First-Year Foundations (FFC) course taught by Chapman University peace studies professor Rozell Nesbitt learned from an Aug. 28 email that he would not be teaching the course for the fall semester. English professor Kent Lehnhof notified the students in the email that he would be the instructor instead.
ORANGE, CA
foxla.com

These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide

LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA

From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Happy Birthday To N.W.A./Ruthless Records Founder Eazy-E! (RIP)

Despite the fact that the Hip Hop community lost this giant in the game over two decades ago, the legacy of Eazy-E will always be seen, heard and celebrated by the culture of Hip Hop. Eazy-E was born Eric Lynn Wright on this date in 1964 in Compton, California. As...
COMPTON, CA
thehypemagazine.com

Meet 'Heated Room' LA's Newest Workout Obsession LOVED By Celebs

Celebrities Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren & Kim Petras Love This HOT Fitness Studio. Heated Room – Los Angeles’ newest obsession amongst the mega-stars and workout enthusiasts is taking the fitness world by storm with its state-of-the-art studio – which uses a coveted infrared heating system, sculpting your body to its core to give you the ultimate workout experience. With some of the world’s biggest stars such as Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren and Kim Petras swearing by this workout – it’s no surprise that this is the hottest workout in town.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County outdoor watering ban in place

LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Community Policy