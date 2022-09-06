Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Related
247Sports
Stanford's David Shaw dishes on Lincoln Riley's transfer-heavy approach at USC
USC and Stanford might be rivals, but the two programs could not be more different right now. New USC coach Lincoln Riley completely overhauled his new roster with 33 transfers. USC became one of the go-to destinations for some of the top players in the transfer portal when Riley took over. But David Shaw and Stanford have just one transfer on the entire roster, opting instead to build a roster with good recruiting classes and strong developmental programs.
247Sports
Anonymous Coaches' Poll: UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Among Best in Nation
CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed roughly 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at small Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, these coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics. Over the course of three weeks we are posting the results of our summer survey on the state of college basketball.
SFGate
Homeless teen heads to college, makes basketball team: 'It's like a dream'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The only people at school who knew the truth about Jeremiah Armstead's home life were his basketball coaches. Armstead, 18, was tired a lot, sometimes from sleeping in his mother's car, sometimes from the stress of living in a domestic violence shelter with his mother and younger siblings while he was in high school.
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass shuns debate invitation from LA’s number one broadcast network
The Times all but connected Karen Bass to the pending corruption trial of Mark Ridley-Thomas. If you didn’t get a chance to read it, you should. The Times endorsed both her and MRT with the same conditions present: federal scrutiny. Instead of answering questions about her “free” masters degree...
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave
Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records. The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Los Angeles (Come Hungry, Leave Happy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Los Angeles is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and cuisine. Dive into some of the best locally owned restaurants in Los Angeles and support local businesses.
Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15
We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
calmatters.network
Here are the 10 finished murals after this year’s Long Beach Walls
The weeklong art event featured a roster of only female artists—a first for the city’s festival—with local talent and creators from across the country participating. “Stand Up” was the theme of this year for Long Beach’s participation in the international mural festival, which celebrated the diversity, spirit and vision of women in art. Artists were given complete creative control over what they wanted to paint and the result produced some of the most striking works the festival has seen yet.
nationalblackguide.com
Top Girl Scout Cookie Seller Makayla D. Cox Receives Los Angeles Recognition
Makayla Daisy Cox earned her nickname "Makayla D. Top Seller" by overcoming countless obstacles and shattered many glass ceilings to become the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) Top Seller of over 44,000 Girl Scouts. She has sold a record-breaking 18,994 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in 6 years!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thepanthernewspaper.org
Peace studies professor placed on administrative leave for fall semester
Students in a First-Year Foundations (FFC) course taught by Chapman University peace studies professor Rozell Nesbitt learned from an Aug. 28 email that he would not be teaching the course for the fall semester. English professor Kent Lehnhof notified the students in the email that he would be the instructor instead.
foxla.com
These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA
From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
Introducing Cheap Fast Eats: LAist's Guide To Chowing Down For $10 Or Less. This Time We're In Pasadena
In our new monthly series, we visit neighborhoods across the city to find quick and tasty dishes that are easy on the wallet.
thesource.com
Happy Birthday To N.W.A./Ruthless Records Founder Eazy-E! (RIP)
Despite the fact that the Hip Hop community lost this giant in the game over two decades ago, the legacy of Eazy-E will always be seen, heard and celebrated by the culture of Hip Hop. Eazy-E was born Eric Lynn Wright on this date in 1964 in Compton, California. As...
thehypemagazine.com
Meet ‘Heated Room’ LA’s Newest Workout Obsession LOVED By Celebs
Celebrities Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren & Kim Petras Love This HOT Fitness Studio. Heated Room – Los Angeles’ newest obsession amongst the mega-stars and workout enthusiasts is taking the fitness world by storm with its state-of-the-art studio – which uses a coveted infrared heating system, sculpting your body to its core to give you the ultimate workout experience. With some of the world’s biggest stars such as Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren and Kim Petras swearing by this workout – it’s no surprise that this is the hottest workout in town.
NBC San Diego
West Coast Port Congestion Leads Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific to Test New Ideas in Cross-Country Rail Shipping
Port delays led Hapag Lloyd, Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific and Port of Virginia to come up with a new trade model for East Coast to West Coast shipping. Norfolk Southern is also cutting down on container congestion by offering truck drivers incentives to drop off and pick up containers on the same trip.
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
Comments / 0