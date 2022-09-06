Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
BREAKING: MARATHON SCUBA DIVER BITTEN BY SHARK
The Florida Keys recorded its fourth shark bite in six months when a local Marathon scuba diver was bitten on Sept. 6. According to reports from Marathon Fire Rescue and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim was spearfishing while diving recreationally with friends in approximately 70 feet of water along the reef line about five miles south of Marathon when he was bitten on the elbow. Though not officially confirmed, initial reports indicated the bite likely came from a reef shark.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: WRIGHT BARROWS PLLC HOSTS OPENING RECEPTION
Two Marathon attorneys invited their community to celebrate the passing of a legal torch as Tom Wright and new firm owner Tony Barrows celebrated the announcement of Wright Barrows PLLC on Aug. 18. “I’m excited that an attorney as capable as Tony is going to keep the business going,” said...
floridaing.com
7 of the Best Restaurants in Marathon Florida
If you’re visiting Florida, you’ll want to check out some of the great restaurants the city has to offer. You’ve probably heard of some of the best restaurants in Marathon Florida, from seafood to Italian cuisine, there’s something for everyone. And with many restaurants located right...
keysweekly.com
CANAL RESTORATIONS UNDERWAY IN KEY LARGO, FLORIDA
Monroe County is underway with its water quality improvement and restoration project on two canals in Key Largo. Both canals, No. 25 and No. 28, do not meet minimum state standards regarding levels of available dissolved oxygen to support marine life. The restoration work includes backfilling the canals and is...
keysweekly.com
MARATHON NEIGHBOR OF THE WEEK: BRIDGET LOFTUS
No matter how many individuals appear in the pages of each edition of Keys Weekly, there are always so many more of our community members who deserve to be recognized. In an effort to shine a spotlight on more of the incredible individuals who live and work in these islands, Keys Weekly is proud to spotlight our Neighbor of the Week feature, dedicated to celebrating a community member with each issue. This week’s Marathon neighbor is a familiar face behind the counter at Marathon’s Publix pharmacy.
WATCH: Man catches nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in Florida
A fisherman caught a nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in a Miami pond.
flkeysnews.com
A fire at a wooden Key Largo house ‘was fully involved.’ What it looked like at the end
A fire destroyed a waterfront stilt home in the Florida Keys early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the blaze at Sexton Way on the bay side of Key Largo around 6 a.m., said Chief Don Bock of the Key Largo Fire Department. “It was an A-frame wood structure that...
Miami New Times
Miami Sculptor's Doomsday Bunker Installation Reported Stolen From Islamorada
Jillian Mayer's unassuming 20-foot black trailer disappeared over Labor Day weekend from a private storage lot in Islamorada. If it was thieves who absconded with the trailer, they might've thought they were getting away with yard tools or a lawnmower. Instead, they got an artist's work four years in the making.
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
NBC Miami
Storms Continue Across South Florida Thursday With Record Temps Likely
South Florida is in for a combination of afternoon storms and the chance of record temperatures Thursday and into the weekend. With winds from the southwest on your Thursday, look for another scorcher as highs push into the mid-90s. Scattered storms are expected near or after lunch with more than half of us seeing the rain.
WSVN-TV
Sunrise tribute and mass held for 17-year-old senior who died in boat crash near Boca Chita Island
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Praying through pain, friends and classmates came together in grief and sadness as the sun rose days after a student was killed during a boating collision. It was an emotional and difficult time for all of those who knew and loved 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez. The...
Miami teen dead, 10 others hurt in Florida Keys boat crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old high school student died. and three other people remained hospitalized Tuesday, two of them in critical condition, after a Sunday night boat crash in the Florida Keys. Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in southwest Miami-Dade County, was killed...
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
NBC Miami
2 Teens Remain Hospitalized After Investigation Into Fatal Boat Crash Continues
Two teens remained hospitalized Wednesday as an investigation continued into a Sunday night boat crash near Boca Chita Key that killed a high school senior from Miami. A total of 14 people were on the 29-foot boat when it struck a channel marker in the Intracoastal waterway near the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County around 6:30 p.m., a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Miami Weather: Alert Day declared due to the potential for flooding rain
MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team has declared Thursday an "Alert Day" due to the potential for numerous widespread storms later in the day. A south-southwesterly wind flow will transport deep tropical moisture across South Florida and increase our rain chance. Storms will likely develop around 1 p.m. and will likely linger through the afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, frequent lightning, and strong gusty winds. We remain unsettled with plenty of moisture on Friday and that will keep the rain chance high. The wet weather may move in during the morning hours with scattered storms possible throughout the day. This weekend the winds will shift out of the east and we will see more of our typical summertime storms in the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the low 90s the rest of the week into the weekend.
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into van on South Florida highway
MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on a busy South Florida highway was caught on camera. Officials responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 836 when a car slammed into a stopped van, Tuesday morning. The incident happened near LeJeune Road by Miami International Airport. The driver of...
NBC Miami
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
calleochonews.com
The driver arrested after causing a wrong way wreck that killed five young adults will await trial in jail
Wrong way wreck driver in a vehicular accident that killed five people on the Palmetto faces charges. A 30-year-old man, Maiky Simeon has been detained on five charges related to the automobile accident after he drove South Florida's Palmetto Expressway in the wrong direction the early Saturday morning of August 20 and collided with another car, killing the five occupants inside.
