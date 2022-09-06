September 9th 2022 – Hot.. I should just stop here and leave it at that. With the heat dome here on top of Key West we have seen some hotter than usual conditions. Calmer winds from the SE and SW have moved things around a bit but still its hot. This week marks the peak of the 2022 Hurricane season and we have yet to get any rain to speak of. Its dry. The only affects we have been getting from the rain is the run off of the Mississippi River as it relieves itself of all the water drained to it from the floods of the midwest a week or two ago. Leaving our water with a tinge of green to it. This to shall pass…

KEY WEST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO