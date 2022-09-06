Read full article on original website
MARATHON COUNCIL QUESTIONS: WHAT SHOULD MARATHON BE TALKING MORE ABOUT?
In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the nine Marathon City Council candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election. Be on the lookout for a candidate forum co-sponsored by the Keys Weekly and Marathon Chamber of Commerce, set for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Readers who have questions they would like to see answered by Marathon City Council, U.S. House of Representatives or Florida House of Representatives candidates may submit them to [email protected] for potential inclusion.
FORMER FIRE RESCUE FLIGHT NURSE ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING NARCOTICS
A former Monroe County Fire Rescue chief flight nurse for the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested for stealing narcotics. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Lynda Rusinowski, 56, was charged with two counts of grand theft of a...
APTS RENAMED FOR BLACK KEY WEST COMMISSIONER LANG MILIAN
On Sept. 2 the Key West Housing Authority hosted the official sign unveiling for the newly renamed Lang Milian Apartments at White and Eaton streets. The event included relatives of Milian, housing authority board members, staff and distinguished members of the community who all came to honor former Key West City Commissioner Lang Milian.
KEY WEST LOCALS GET SPECIAL TREATMENT IN SEPTEMBER
It’s that time of year, when anyone who can afford to leave Key West heads for cooler temps. But those of us who stick around are treated to a certain degree of local appreciation. While some businesses take a vacation in September, others offer great local specials that enable hard-working, full-time residents to treat themselves to dinners, drinks, boat trips, museum visits and more.
September Is Slow Season for Key West. But not for fishing.
September 9th 2022 – Hot.. I should just stop here and leave it at that. With the heat dome here on top of Key West we have seen some hotter than usual conditions. Calmer winds from the SE and SW have moved things around a bit but still its hot. This week marks the peak of the 2022 Hurricane season and we have yet to get any rain to speak of. Its dry. The only affects we have been getting from the rain is the run off of the Mississippi River as it relieves itself of all the water drained to it from the floods of the midwest a week or two ago. Leaving our water with a tinge of green to it. This to shall pass…
BREAKING: MARATHON SCUBA DIVER BITTEN BY SHARK
The Florida Keys recorded its fourth shark bite in six months when a local Marathon scuba diver was bitten on Sept. 6. According to reports from Marathon Fire Rescue and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim was spearfishing while diving recreationally with friends in approximately 70 feet of water along the reef line about five miles south of Marathon when he was bitten on the elbow. Though not officially confirmed, initial reports indicated the bite likely came from a reef shark.
