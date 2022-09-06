If you happen to be strolling the 800 block of Duval Street on a weekday and want a buzz without the booze, stop by Gay Key West Visitors Center, a sunny-yellow building across the street from the 801 Bourbon Bar, near the rainbow crosswalks. At the top of the stairs on the other side of the rainbow rug, you’ll meet the Key West Business Guild’s event coordinator, the effervescent Fritzie Estimond. It’s a relatively small space, but if you’re unsure, listen for her infectious giggle. That and the metaphorical “One Human Family” heart on her sleeve are hard to miss.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO