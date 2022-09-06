ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

KEY WEST LOCALS GET SPECIAL TREATMENT IN SEPTEMBER

It’s that time of year, when anyone who can afford to leave Key West heads for cooler temps. But those of us who stick around are treated to a certain degree of local appreciation. While some businesses take a vacation in September, others offer great local specials that enable hard-working, full-time residents to treat themselves to dinners, drinks, boat trips, museum visits and more.
KEY WEST, FL
RACIAL TENSION RATTLES KEY WEST CITY HALL

Racial tension rattled city hall Wednesday during discussion of a museum dedicated to Key West’s Black educators and indigenous people. The president of the proposed museum’s nonprofit group, John Wilson Smith, wants more space and support from the city; city officials want more information from him and his group — a business plan, financials and a description of artifacts and display materials for the museum.
KEY WEST, FL
MEET FRITZIE ESTIMOND: ON THE OTHER SIDE OF FEAR

If you happen to be strolling the 800 block of Duval Street on a weekday and want a buzz without the booze, stop by Gay Key West Visitors Center, a sunny-yellow building across the street from the 801 Bourbon Bar, near the rainbow crosswalks. At the top of the stairs on the other side of the rainbow rug, you’ll meet the Key West Business Guild’s event coordinator, the effervescent Fritzie Estimond. It’s a relatively small space, but if you’re unsure, listen for her infectious giggle. That and the metaphorical “One Human Family” heart on her sleeve are hard to miss.
KEY WEST, FL
BREAKING: MARATHON SCUBA DIVER BITTEN BY SHARK

The Florida Keys recorded its fourth shark bite in six months when a local Marathon scuba diver was bitten on Sept. 6. According to reports from Marathon Fire Rescue and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim was spearfishing while diving recreationally with friends in approximately 70 feet of water along the reef line about five miles south of Marathon when he was bitten on the elbow. Though not officially confirmed, initial reports indicated the bite likely came from a reef shark.
MARATHON, FL
10 Best Miami Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Tropical Oasis

Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard garden with some potted trees or add some color to your living room with flowers, plants can make a huge difference to a space. And no matter what size or variation you’re on the hunt for, there’s certainly a plant out there that suits you and your home. Here are some of the best plant shops in the city to turn your home into your very own urban jungle.
MIAMI, FL
Leaning Make-A-Wish Building Now Several Floors Out Of The Ground (Photo)

In Overtown, the Make-A-Wish Building continues to rise, a new photo by Ryan RC Rea show. The Arquitectonica-designed office building will be known as the Finker-Frenkel Wish House, with 30,000 square feet of space. There will be a total of 15,000 square feet of event and office space in the...
MIAMI, FL
IN PICTURES: WRIGHT BARROWS PLLC HOSTS OPENING RECEPTION

Two Marathon attorneys invited their community to celebrate the passing of a legal torch as Tom Wright and new firm owner Tony Barrows celebrated the announcement of Wright Barrows PLLC on Aug. 18. “I’m excited that an attorney as capable as Tony is going to keep the business going,” said...
MARATHON, FL
Miami announces continued effort to reduce homelessness

MIAMI - In an effort to reduce chronic homelessness in Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez announced a second grant aimed toward boosting workforce development programs for the homeless. The workforce programs are part of Suarez's Functional Zero Plan, an effort to make Miami the first major city in the country to reach functional zero chronic homelessness."I think it's incredibly important with rental prices going through the roof," said Suarez. A $200,000 donation from the City of Miami to Chapman Partnership was announced Wednesday morning at the Chapman Partnership homeless assistance center in Miami. The grant will be used to help fund work development courses...
MIAMI, FL
SIZE MATTERS IN THE MARC’S SMALLEST PARADE IN THE UNIVERSE

Key West’s life-sized Fantasy Fest parade is a spectacle to behold during the island’s biggest party, but so is its opposite, the Smallest Parade in the Universe, which returns to The Studios of Key West at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. It will be hosted live by Gwen Filosa and all miniature floats will be auctioned off for charity.
KEY WEST, FL
Sailboat crashes into bridge in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge. The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge. According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
North Miami Gears Up for Change

North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
NORTH MIAMI, FL

