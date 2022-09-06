Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Charged with murder, Sandlin gets trial date
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A trial date has been set for a man facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting. The shooting happened in early September along 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin appeared in Vigo County Superior Court 3 Monday morning. The judge...
mymixfm.com
3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
mymixfm.com
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left turn and ran off the roadway where he was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained injuries.
mymixfm.com
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymixfm.com
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately 33 dogs from ‘deplorable conditions’
PUTNAM COUNTY — Putnam County Deputies conducted an animal welfare check in the southwestern part of Putnam County Friday where they found animals in poor condition. Deputies said they seized 32 German shepherds and 1 Rottweiler that were found in “deplorable condition”. Dr. Jason Huff with West Central Veterinary Services was called on scene and took three of the dogs who were in the worst condition. He is currently trying his hardest to save them. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know that Dr. Huff graciously donated his time and funding to help try to save these animals.
mymixfm.com
Hundreds help clean Farrington Grove neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds grabbed gloves, trash bags and name tags on Saturday, as the Farrington Grove Historical District hosted their annual fall beautification event. Volunteers worked to clean the area between 4th and 8th streets, along with Poplar and Hulman streets as well. Several local organizations and...
mymixfm.com
Griffin Bike Park hosts annual “Bike-a-palooza” event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A movie on Friday night. S’mores on Saturday. And lots of biking in between. The Griffin Bike Park hosted dozens of local riders this weekend for their 6th annual “Bike-a-palooza” event. Park manager Rich Moore said the event included people of all ages.
mymixfm.com
Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
mymixfm.com
“Blues at the Crossroads” kicks off biggest year to date
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Double the space on Wabash Avenue. An all-new “Kid Zone” area. And a second outdoor stage to allow for more performers. 21 years after the inaugural “Blues at the Crossroads” festival, the event will host over two dozen performers during over the course of Friday and Saturday as a part of this year’s activities.
mymixfm.com
reTHink, Inc. to host its biggest annual fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – reTHink, Inc. is hosting its annual Replay Runway event at the Terre Haute Brewing Company on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Local celebrities will walk the runway in outfits made entirely of recycled and repurposed material. The winner that gets the most votes and earns the most charitable donations will receive the ‘Green Majesty’ crown.
mymixfm.com
Organizer reflects on “Blues Fest” success
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Emily Bennett admitted to having some nerves ahead of the “Blues at the Crossroads” festival held on Sep. 9th and 10th. The addition of a second outdoor stage as the event expanded in the downtown area was one reason. Bennett oversaw the kids zone, which was another new element.
mymixfm.com
ISU Men’s Basketball Team offer people with disabilities opportunity
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As laughter, cheering and smiles filled the Indiana State University men’s basketball team’s practice gym, Bryce Weiler was filled with joy watching those with disabilities on the court. “Allowing people with disabilities to have these experiences is important because it shows them that...
Comments / 0