Jim Lane
2d ago

nascar ain't was it was intended to be, Ford, Chevrolets dodges racing each other( remember buicks and Pontiacs?) racing from what these manufacturers made...not what nascar made them race...empty seats...empty promises...need to get back to their roots...another American pastime ruined by ignorant people ruled by nascar ...

Eric Hansen
2d ago

Nascar is a joke any more one wreck takes out all the cars why pay to see it it’s not listening to the drivers pretty soon they will tell nascar fu

Fred Derf
3d ago

It all starts and ends with GOODYEARS LOW PROFILE TIRES... On a damn racecar! They melt, blow out, and shred. Shredded rubber, hot exhaust pipes, and brake rotors. WTF did they think would happen?! Nascar should be sued!

15
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
thecomeback.com

NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
The Associated Press

NHRA Champion Antron Brown Warns Congress That Motorsports Is At Risk

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Just days after winning the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals Top Fuel Race in Indianapolis, Ind., Antron Brown made his way to Washington, D.C., to urge Congress to pass the SEMA-supported Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports (RPM) Act. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the three-time Top Fuel world champion who began his racing career nearly 40 years ago appeared before Congress to share personal stories about the need for federal law to protect grassroots racing and tens of thousands of jobs in the motorsports parts industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005405/en/ NHRA driver Antron Brown advocates for the motorsports industry by testifying before the U.S. Committee on Environment and Public Works in Washington, D.C., on September 7, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON, DC
Kevin Harvick
Brad Keselowski
J.j. Yeley
NBC Sports

NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change

NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
FanSided

NASCAR: Time set for ‘major’ 2023 announcement

North Wilkesboro Speedway is reportedly set to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, with an announcement scheduled for later this morning. Motorsport.com reported Wednesday that following a shocking turn of events, North Wilkesboro Speedway is expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, adding to the story of the legendary track’s recent revival.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated

There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
MOTORSPORTS
Narcity USA

A Nevada Woman Reveals Her Huge Tips As A Beverage Cart Girl Working On A Golf Course

One job that TikTok has popularized is the "Bev cart girl." This refers to the person who drives from group to group out on the green to make them drinks and sell them snacks. At the forefront of the occupation's online popularity is Cass Holland, who has gained 1.9 million followers on the app by making videos of her experience working at Nevada's Chimera Golf Course.
NEVADA STATE
racer.com

NASCAR issues rules update to address Next Gen fires

NASCAR sent a rules update to Cup Series teams with changes to the cars to take effect this weekend at Kansas Speedway, in hopes of stopping a rash of fires affecting Next Gen cars. Kevin Harvick’s car caught fire at Darlington Raceway because of rubber buildup, prompting more lashing out...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Racing News

NASCAR Rules Change: Darlington fire brings update

NASCAR has changed the rulebook in reaction to the fire at Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick’s race ended in a ball of flames as his car caught fire. View the new NASCAR rules below. For 2022, NASCAR released the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

NASCAR returning to North Wilkesboro with '23 All-Star race

NASCAR is returning to one of its original venues that it left more than a quarter-century ago — North Wilkesboro Speedway.Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina native Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the stock car body and the track’s owner on Thursday to announce that the track will host the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race next year — NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.“It’ll be something that people want to come from all over the country and enjoy — NASCAR All-Star week at North Wilkesboro Speedway — to enjoy the culture, the festivities, the history,” Marcus Smith, CEO of Speedway Motorsports, which...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC

