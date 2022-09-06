Read full article on original website
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State vs. No. 12 Butler: A Battle of Unbeatens Friday at JOMS
Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Undefeated Ohio State (3-0-1) takes on No. 12 and unblemished Butler (3-0-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Admission and parking are free for all Ohio State men’s soccer contests. Ohio State has...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8 Buckeyes Primed for Pair of Top-10 Matchups at Georgia Tech Classic
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (1-3) travels to Atlanta for the Georgia Tech Classic and a pair of top-10 matchups on the schedule. Ohio State was ranked eighth in this week’s AVCA poll for the second-consecutive week, with four other Big Ten teams also in the top-10.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ Buckeyes Chat to the Media Ahead of the Arkansas State Game
Ohio State players met with media after practice ahead of their game against Arkansas State this Saturday. “At the end of the day, football is football. I’ve played it my whole life and so has everyone else on the roster. We’re going to go out there every Saturday and play the game that we love. It doesn’t matter if you’re the main target on the offense. You’re there to do your job and if you do your job well, it’s going to be a good day.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head North for Big Ten Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in the Big Ten Preview Friday morning in Ann Arbor, Mich. Both the women and men will run a 6K, with the women starting at 9:30 a.m. and the men at 10:15 a.m. The race will be held on the U-M Golf Course, which will also host the Big Ten Championships in October.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eichenberg Named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is this week’s Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America announced this morning. Eichenberg, a Cleveland native, graduate of St. Ignatius High School and one of six captains for the 2022 Buckeyes, spearheaded...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Swimming & Diving Releases 2022-23 Schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Director of Swimming and Diving Bill Dorenkott has announced the Buckeyes’ schedule for the 2022-23 season. “I believe the 2022-23 schedule offers something for everyone on our roster, from our world-class athletes to our first-year swimmers and divers who are looking to make their mark as Buckeyes,” said Dorenkott. “Our goals are simple: contend for Big Ten Championships, consistently be among the top programs in the NCAA and empower our young people to pursue their Olympic goals. We believe this schedule complements those goals.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fire -14 in Final Round of Frederica Cup
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State saved its best round of the tournament for the final round as the Buckeyes fired a 14-under par and finished 6th at the season-opening Frederica Cup in Saint Simons Island, Ga. With the play-6, count-5 format this week, the scores were likely going to...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 22 Ohio State Takes on Undefeated Brown on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s soccer hits the road to take on undefeated Brown on Thursday evening in Providence, R.I. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes are coming...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
McLaughlin Named B1G Defensive POW
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Keagan McLaughlin, a senior from Zanesville, Ohio, was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week by the league office Tuesday after recording a pair of shutouts last week in a pair of Ohio State wins over intrastate foes. McLaughlin has posted three-consecutive shutout games...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in ITA Preseason Polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State women’s tennis team had four singles players and two doubles teams listed in the ITA Preseason Rankings released this week by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Irina Cantos Siemers, a two-time All-American, All-Big Ten selection and NCAA singles qualifier, is No. 10 in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes All Over the ITA Preseason Rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is well representing in the preseason ITA Rankings which were released on Tuesday. Five Buckeyes find themselves ranked in the singles rankings and a pair of Buckeye doubles teams are in the doubles rankings. Ohio State is one of just four programs with five...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Barnett Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s senior captain Talani Barnett helped lead the Buckeyes to a pair of shutouts last week and has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Barnett played brilliantly in the two matches last week. She led a defense that limited Dayton...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Ohio State back home to host Red Wolves
The second game of a rare five-game home-stand to open the season for Ohio State has the Buckeyes, ranked No. 3 nationally, hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves of the Sun Belt Conference in a 12 noon game Saturday at Ohio Stadium. This is the first meeting between Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Post Two Solid Rounds on Day 1 of Frederica Cup
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s golf team opened the 2022-23 season on Wednesday with two solid rounds at the Frederica Cup in St. Simons Island, Ga. The Buckeyes are currently in seventh place at 15-under par. The format this week is play-6, count-5 and the Buckeyes...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s Hockey Tickets On Sale Now
Tickets for 2022-23 Ohio State men’s hockey regular season home games are on sale now. Season tickets, mini plans, group tickets and single-game tickets are all available. Season and mini plans can be purchased HERE, with single-game tickets available HERE. Group tickets are available HERE. Full ticket information is HERE.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Season at Frederica Cup
Course: Frederica Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga. Tee Times: Tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 tees beginning at 7:30 a.m. Teams: Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will open the 2022-23 season this week at the Frederica...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2023 Season Tickets on Sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Season tickets for the 2023 Ohio State women’s gymnastics season are on sale now. The 2023 season marks the 54th overall season for the program and the fourth season competing in the state-of-the art Covelli Center. The Buckeyes’ non-conference home schedule will feature a quad...
