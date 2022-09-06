Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
WLOX
Gulfport Museum of History grand opening for Katrina Images Revisited Exhibition
His 1920 Spanish casita-style home on St. Paul Street has been severely trashed and damaged by tenants and strangers who frequently stayed there.
bslshoofly.com
Fall Events with The Arts, Hancock County
After a two-year hold due to COVID, The Arts, Hancock County has hit the ground running this fall with three major events scheduled during the month of September – including the grand opening of their new headquarters. . - by Connie Voight. . With the cooler weather comes a flurry of...
bslshoofly.com
Second Saturday Art Walk - September 2022
During the Second Saturday Art Walk each month in Old Town Bay St. Louis, you'll find cool deals, fresh meals and lots of art and live music all day, but the action heats up between 4 pm and 7 pm. Be sure to check out this month's Hot Spots. Magnolia...
WLOX
Happening Friday: Good Morning Mississippi is on the road in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi is hitting the road, and you’re invited! This Friday, September 9, the GMM team is shining a spotlight on our Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood heritage and the area’s innovative efforts to focus on marine life. Wake up with our live broadcast...
NOLA.com
Pyre BBQ in Mandeville gets back to basics, plans north shore expansion
The aroma of wood smoke and slowly cooking meat surrounds Pyre BBQ in Old Mandeville. The results fill metal trays, lined with butcher paper, with heaps of brisket, ribs and chicken. It also signals a new start for a north shore chef who seems to have barbecue in his blood.
WLOX
Biloxi city council denies conditional-use request from Fill-up with Billups
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”We’re asking for a medical cannabis dispensary at this location and I hope you will grant us this approval,” said Donovan Scruggs, representative for Fill-up with Billups. The business made a conditional-use request before the Biloxi City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting. It...
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
WLOX
Boil water notice in effect through Monday for parts of Jackson County
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in parts of Jackson County are asked to take precautions with their water this weekend. Due to a damaged fire hydrant, a boil water notice is in affect for all customers from Amoco Drive north to Three Rivers who lost water pressure. This includes a large section of Escatawpa.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend
The 41st annual Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend. This is always a fabulous event for the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, one that celebrates the city’s rich seafood heritage. Here with more is Lawanda Jones with the Biloxi Chamber.
Unsolved mystery: One year since mysterious gator appeared in Uptown dumpster
A year later and neighbors Uptown are still left with an unsolved mystery? How did the mysterious alligator which became known as "Dumpster Gator" end up in a Demo Diva dumpster in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida?
Family begs for suspect to come forward after Army veteran, father killed in West Bank hit-and-run
The Jefferson Parish Coroner has identified the two men who were killed in a hit-and-run on Westbank Expressway in Marrero on Friday (Sept. 2) that remains unsolved.
WDSU
Pearl River residents concerned ahead of expected crest
SLIDELL, La. — A high-water sign was posted as the Pearl River began creeping up, but the hundreds of people who call this area home say this is nothing new. One resident who wished to remain anonymous said he's lived in River Gardens for three years, and while the street is always the first to go under, so is his front and backyard.
WDSU
Man shot on highway in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
WDSU
Victim carjacked while trying to order at a fast food restaurant in Slidell
Slidell police are investigating a carjacking after a victim was held at gunpoint on Tuesday at a drive-thru line at a local fast food restaurant. According to police, a victim was ordering food at a restaurant on the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive when another vehicle pulled in front of the victim's vehicle.
WLOX
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
WLOX
Chance encounter between strangers leads to organ transplant, life-long friendship
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A chance encounter between strangers at Lady May in Ocean Springs led to a life-saving organ transplant and life-long friendship. Four months ago, Linda Thompson was on a waiting list for a kidney transplant: one of about 100,000 in the United States, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Picayune Item
Outstanding Mississippi native plants for fall planting projects
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Keep your fingers crossed for cooler temperatures to make an appearance before too long, hopefully giving us some cooler weather for spending time outside to tackle a few fall landscape projects to give the yard a facelift and to prepare for that fast-approaching holiday season. Fill some containers with colorful low-maintenance perennials at your front porch or entrance area, or include some new shrubs or trees with flowers, fruit, or colorful leaves that will provide some seasonal interest next year.
WWL-TV
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
WLOX
Medical marijuana dispensary blocked from opening in Biloxi
The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance.
