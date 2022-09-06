ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

bslshoofly.com

Fall Events with The Arts, Hancock County

After a two-year hold due to COVID, The Arts, Hancock County has hit the ground running this fall with three major events scheduled during the month of September – including the grand opening of their new headquarters. ​. - by Connie Voight. ​. With the cooler weather comes a flurry of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Second Saturday Art Walk - September 2022

During the Second Saturday Art Walk each month in Old Town Bay St. Louis, you'll find cool deals, fresh meals and lots of art and live music all day, but the action heats up between 4 pm and 7 pm. ​Be sure to check out this month's Hot Spots. Magnolia...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Happening Friday: Good Morning Mississippi is on the road in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi is hitting the road, and you’re invited! This Friday, September 9, the GMM team is shining a spotlight on our Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood heritage and the area’s innovative efforts to focus on marine life. Wake up with our live broadcast...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi city council denies conditional-use request from Fill-up with Billups

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”We’re asking for a medical cannabis dispensary at this location and I hope you will grant us this approval,” said Donovan Scruggs, representative for Fill-up with Billups. The business made a conditional-use request before the Biloxi City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting. It...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend

The 41st annual Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend. This is always a fabulous event for the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, one that celebrates the city’s rich seafood heritage. Here with more is Lawanda Jones with the Biloxi Chamber.
BILOXI, MS
WDSU

Pearl River residents concerned ahead of expected crest

SLIDELL, La. — A high-water sign was posted as the Pearl River began creeping up, but the hundreds of people who call this area home say this is nothing new. One resident who wished to remain anonymous said he's lived in River Gardens for three years, and while the street is always the first to go under, so is his front and backyard.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WDSU

Man shot on highway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Outstanding Mississippi native plants for fall planting projects

Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Keep your fingers crossed for cooler temperatures to make an appearance before too long, hopefully giving us some cooler weather for spending time outside to tackle a few fall landscape projects to give the yard a facelift and to prepare for that fast-approaching holiday season. Fill some containers with colorful low-maintenance perennials at your front porch or entrance area, or include some new shrubs or trees with flowers, fruit, or colorful leaves that will provide some seasonal interest next year.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Medical marijuana dispensary blocked from opening in Biloxi

Between splitting time in the classroom Beeson splits time on the court and the diamond as a two sport athlete playing volleyball and softball. The new display showcases the heroism and resilience of the coast after Hurricane Katrina. Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance. Updated: 6 hours ago.
BILOXI, MS
