Hollyoaks spoilers: Honeymoon disaster for Misbah Maalik?

By Tess Lamacraft
 3 days ago

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is back from her honeymoon but isn’t looking too happy in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Misbah recently seized the moment and got married to her boyfriend, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) when her son Shaq’s (Omar Malik) wedding day to Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) imploded amid shock revelations and confessions!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTB1Z_0hjPED0Z00

Misbah and Zain got married when her son's wedding day imploded in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Misbah and Zain didn’t want a good wedding opportunity to go to waste and so tied the knot themselves!

Tonight the happy couple are back from their honeymoon.

However it’s not all sunshine and roses for the newlyweds. The two of them can’t seem to stop bickering.

Misbah’s children, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) and Shaq are determined to get to the bottom of what has caused so much friction between them.

What will they discover?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhwls_0hjPED0Z00

Misbah Maalik with her son Shaq in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is making a big fuss over Leela Lomax (Kirstie Leigh-Porter).

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is taken aback by James’s level of concern and thinks James must have turned over a new leaf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBDCR_0hjPED0Z00

James Nightingale seems to be overly concerned about Leela which surprises Ste Hay in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, Ste is unaware that James is caught up in the whole mess and was ultimately responsible for the break-in at the new gym that put Leela in harm’s way.

Later on, and with all eyes on James, he decides to come clean and shocks everyone with a BIG confession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zIla_0hjPED0Z00

Ste with Leela and Grace Black in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Lizzie Chen Williams (Lily Best) surprises her boyfriend Sid Sumner (Billy Price) when she suggests that the two of them go off travelling together.

However, Sid is still reeling and scared after recently receiving a letter from dangerous drug-dealer and gang boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) who is currently in prison.

It was Sid who helped get Victor convicted and now he’s panicking!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COzme_0hjPED0Z00

Victor Brothers sent Sid Sumner a letter from prison in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) encourages Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) to do something special for his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) to show her how much he loves her.

Tony thinks it’s a good idea however once he sets his plan in motion, things don’t work out quite the way he was hoping.

What has gone wrong? And is Diane going to be happy or horrified?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

Community Policy