BILLINGS — So, it wasn’t perfect. And at least the rain that was threatened to fall held off until the final possession of the game. But to the Billings West football team, Thursday’s night 16-15 squeaker over No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium provided something of a sigh of relief for the Golden Bears.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO