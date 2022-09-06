ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana State volleyball opens UND Tournament with win

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Jourdain Klein posted a match-high 12 kills while freshman Lauren Lindseth racked-up 23 digs to guide the Montana State volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20 victory over North Dakota to open the UND Tournament on Thursday night in the Betty Englestad Sioux Center.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State No. 1, Montana No. 2 in Blue Ribbon preseason Big Sky poll

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team is picked to repeat as Big Sky Conference champions in the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook's preseason poll, MSU announced Wednesday. Montana is No. 2 in the poll, followed by Northern Colorado, Weber State and Eastern Washington. MSU also received a...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State releases 2022-23 men's basketball schedule

BOZEMAN — Five home games, tilts against five postseason teams and three games in the 2022 Northern Classic — held in Montreal, Canada —highlight the Montana State men's basketball 2022-23 schedule, as announced by head coach Danny Sprinkle on Wednesday. The defending outright Big Sky Conference-champion Bobcats...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

ASCS Frontier to conclude season with Gallatin, Big Sky races

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region sprint car series completes its 10th year of competition with two races this weekend in Montana. Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade hosts the series on Friday night as part of its annual Big Sky Supernationals before Big Sky Speedway, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup, hosts the season finale on Saturday.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State lineman Aaron Gerle enters transfer portal

BOZEMAN — Montana State reserve defensive lineman Aaron Gerle announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday. Gerle's announcement came multiple weeks after he left the Bobcats, per a source. He told 406mtsports.com Wednesday that MSU "just wasn’t a good fit for me" but declined to comment further.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Recapping Week 1, looking ahead to Week 2

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola spend most of this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast talking about Saturday's season openers for the Montana and Montana State football teams. They break down the positives and negatives from UM's 47-0 win over Northwestern State and MSU's 40-17 victory over McNeese...
BOZEMAN, MT

