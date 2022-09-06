Read full article on original website
Montana State volleyball opens UND Tournament with win
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Jourdain Klein posted a match-high 12 kills while freshman Lauren Lindseth racked-up 23 digs to guide the Montana State volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20 victory over North Dakota to open the UND Tournament on Thursday night in the Betty Englestad Sioux Center.
Montana State No. 1, Montana No. 2 in Blue Ribbon preseason Big Sky poll
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team is picked to repeat as Big Sky Conference champions in the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook's preseason poll, MSU announced Wednesday. Montana is No. 2 in the poll, followed by Northern Colorado, Weber State and Eastern Washington. MSU also received a...
Kalispell Glacier, Belgrade win Butte Fairmont Invitational; Avery, Stensrud win individual titles
ANACONDA - The final round of the 2022 Butte Fairmont Invitational was played on a windy Thursday afternoon at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course in Anaconda. The Glacier Wolfpack boys’ golf team held off Butte High for a two-stroke victory over the Bulldogs. Glacier played consistent golf...
Montana State releases 2022-23 men's basketball schedule
BOZEMAN — Five home games, tilts against five postseason teams and three games in the 2022 Northern Classic — held in Montreal, Canada —highlight the Montana State men's basketball 2022-23 schedule, as announced by head coach Danny Sprinkle on Wednesday. The defending outright Big Sky Conference-champion Bobcats...
ASCS Frontier to conclude season with Gallatin, Big Sky races
The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region sprint car series completes its 10th year of competition with two races this weekend in Montana. Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade hosts the series on Friday night as part of its annual Big Sky Supernationals before Big Sky Speedway, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup, hosts the season finale on Saturday.
Billings West holds on to beat No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin for first victory of the season
BILLINGS — So, it wasn’t perfect. And at least the rain that was threatened to fall held off until the final possession of the game. But to the Billings West football team, Thursday’s night 16-15 squeaker over No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium provided something of a sigh of relief for the Golden Bears.
Ben Seymour has thrived at Montana State despite missing an 'almost essential' trait
BOZEMAN — Larry might become an intimidating name for Big Sky offensive linemen. One of the Montana State football team’s starting defensive ends, Brody Grebe, is nicknamed “Landmark Larry” because he’s so good at getting to the spot his coaches want on pass rushes. At...
Montana State lineman Aaron Gerle enters transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State reserve defensive lineman Aaron Gerle announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday. Gerle's announcement came multiple weeks after he left the Bobcats, per a source. He told 406mtsports.com Wednesday that MSU "just wasn’t a good fit for me" but declined to comment further.
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Recapping Week 1, looking ahead to Week 2
406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola spend most of this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast talking about Saturday's season openers for the Montana and Montana State football teams. They break down the positives and negatives from UM's 47-0 win over Northwestern State and MSU's 40-17 victory over McNeese...
High school football rankings: Three champs keep rolling, one falters and another moves on
BOZEMAN — For three defending state champions, a dominant start. For the other two, not so much. That's the lowdown for the first two weekends of the 2022 high school football season — and the first weekly 406mtsports.com ranking. Missoula Sentinel, Hamilton and Florence-Carlton continued winning ways in...
