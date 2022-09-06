Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0,1-0) take on the Idaho Vandals (0-1) on Saturday night in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are coming off a win over Illinois, while the Vandals lost a 24-17 decision against Power Five foe Washington State. IU is a big favorite on Saturday night, but all eyes will be on the offensive line as there is still work to be done with that unit. Add on the fact that it may be a bad weather game and this is my match-up to watch.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO