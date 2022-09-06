ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoosierhuddle.com

Week Two Match-Up to Watch: Indiana's Offensive Line vs. Idaho's Front Seven

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0,1-0) take on the Idaho Vandals (0-1) on Saturday night in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are coming off a win over Illinois, while the Vandals lost a 24-17 decision against Power Five foe Washington State. IU is a big favorite on Saturday night, but all eyes will be on the offensive line as there is still work to be done with that unit. Add on the fact that it may be a bad weather game and this is my match-up to watch.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Inside the Numbers: Indiana vs. Idaho

Written by: Nate Comp (@NathanComp1) We will kick off the beginning of each game week with a deeper dive into the stats for Indiana’s upcoming matchup. While last week I highlighted Illinois because they had a week zero game and data to dive into, this week I will get Indiana-centric as the Hoosiers now have one win under their belt, and with it, data to be analyzed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Beau Robbins's Hard Work Pays Off Early in 2022

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana defensive lineman Beau Robbins came to IU as a four-star recruit out of Carmel, Indiana as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Despite the high ranking it took Robbins until 2021 to get regular playing time, Robbins’s motor never stopped. “Work, work, work...
CARMEL, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Indiana QB Connor Bazelak Added to the Unitas Award Watch List

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak has been selected for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list, honoring the nation’s top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Bazelak helped Indiana orchestrate a 23-20 come-from-behind victory over Illinois in week one...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
hoosierhuddle.com

Indiana to Honor 1967 Rose Bowl Team on Saturday Night

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Indiana University will be honoring the 55th anniversary of the 1968 Rose Bowl team on Saturday during the Hoosiers contest against Idaho. In 1968, the Hoosiers earned a trip to the 54th annual Rose Bowl game and squared off against the USC Trojans. The heavily favored Trojans were led by running back O.J. Simpson and a stout defense that held IU to just three points as USC prevailed 14-3. 55 years later, that game remains IU’s lone trip to the Rose Bowl.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Bell
Person
Matt Smith
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Weekend storms on the way in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Indiana Offense Still#Hoosiers
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday

The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbiw.com

Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy