Week Two Match-Up to Watch: Indiana's Offensive Line vs. Idaho's Front Seven
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0,1-0) take on the Idaho Vandals (0-1) on Saturday night in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are coming off a win over Illinois, while the Vandals lost a 24-17 decision against Power Five foe Washington State. IU is a big favorite on Saturday night, but all eyes will be on the offensive line as there is still work to be done with that unit. Add on the fact that it may be a bad weather game and this is my match-up to watch.
Inside the Numbers: Indiana vs. Idaho
Written by: Nate Comp (@NathanComp1) We will kick off the beginning of each game week with a deeper dive into the stats for Indiana’s upcoming matchup. While last week I highlighted Illinois because they had a week zero game and data to dive into, this week I will get Indiana-centric as the Hoosiers now have one win under their belt, and with it, data to be analyzed.
Beau Robbins's Hard Work Pays Off Early in 2022
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana defensive lineman Beau Robbins came to IU as a four-star recruit out of Carmel, Indiana as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Despite the high ranking it took Robbins until 2021 to get regular playing time, Robbins’s motor never stopped. “Work, work, work...
Indiana QB Connor Bazelak Added to the Unitas Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak has been selected for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list, honoring the nation’s top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Bazelak helped Indiana orchestrate a 23-20 come-from-behind victory over Illinois in week one...
Indiana to Honor 1967 Rose Bowl Team on Saturday Night
Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Indiana University will be honoring the 55th anniversary of the 1968 Rose Bowl team on Saturday during the Hoosiers contest against Idaho. In 1968, the Hoosiers earned a trip to the 54th annual Rose Bowl game and squared off against the USC Trojans. The heavily favored Trojans were led by running back O.J. Simpson and a stout defense that held IU to just three points as USC prevailed 14-3. 55 years later, that game remains IU’s lone trip to the Rose Bowl.
Indiana basketball: Hoosiers land highest seed in Big Ten in updated ESPN Bracketology
Is Indiana basketball back to relevance? Joe Lunardi, ESPN’s resident “bracketologist”, placed the Hoosiers as the highest seed of all eight Big Ten teams in his latest ESPN Bracketology update. As we approach less than nine weeks from the 2022-23 college basketball season tips off, Indiana basketball...
Hoosier Huddle Podcast: Indiana vs. Idaho Preview
Co-hosts Sammy Jacobs and T.J. Inman preview Indiana's upcoming game with Idaho. They will quickly review last week's win and take a look ahead to the Idaho Vandals.
Picking Up Each Other and Holding Each Other Accountable Will Go a Long Way
The message early on in fall-camp was Coach Allen and his staff were going to hold players as well as themselves more accountable than last year, and Friday night’s win showed just that. There were a couple of instances that showed coaches holding their players more accountable, but players...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
Weekend storms on the way in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
Indiana’s Most Popular Natural Attraction and Loads Of Yummy Mouth-Watering Pies
Over the holiday weekend, I took a drive to visit Indiana’s most popular natural attraction-The Marengo Cave. Located in Marengo, Indiana, the cave is one of only four show caves in Indiana. The cave was discovered in 1883 by two school children. The cave was designated as a National Natural Landmark in 1984.
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday
The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
Indiana Air National Guard working to solve national pilot shortage
Pilot shortages like we’ve never seen before are causing delays and cancellations across the country. The Indiana National Guard is working to change it.
Ray's Trash Service sold to Waste Management
Ray's Trash Service, an Indianapolis-area, family-owned trash disposal operation with a history of more than five decades, has been purchased by the nation's largest disposal company.
