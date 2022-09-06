After numerous delays, the Y00ts NFT collection had its mint last night, and the statistics are staggering. In less than 24 hours, the hugely popular and secretive project has amassed over 190 thousand SOL in volume (around $6.1 million)! Incredibly, it also sits at the top of the volume charts on OpenSea with a floor price of 160 SOL ($4,900).

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO