ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
nftevening.com

Y00ts NFT Collection Does 190k Volume In Under 24 Hours

After numerous delays, the Y00ts NFT collection had its mint last night, and the statistics are staggering. In less than 24 hours, the hugely popular and secretive project has amassed over 190 thousand SOL in volume (around $6.1 million)! Incredibly, it also sits at the top of the volume charts on OpenSea with a floor price of 160 SOL ($4,900).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nftevening.com

Istanbul Blockchain Week: The Huge Web3 Event Is Coming Soon!

In November, the Istanbul Blockchain Week (IBW) will host its premier web3 event in the beautiful city of Istanbul, Turkey. The week-long mega event will focus on DeFi, trading, DAOs, Web3, Venture Capital, and also crypto regulation. What’s more, there will even be a dedicated NFT day! Taking place between November 14th – 17th, this is an excellent education, fun, and networking opportunity at a premier Web3 event.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy