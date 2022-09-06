Read full article on original website
nftevening.com
Y00ts NFT Collection Does 190k Volume In Under 24 Hours
After numerous delays, the Y00ts NFT collection had its mint last night, and the statistics are staggering. In less than 24 hours, the hugely popular and secretive project has amassed over 190 thousand SOL in volume (around $6.1 million)! Incredibly, it also sits at the top of the volume charts on OpenSea with a floor price of 160 SOL ($4,900).
nftevening.com
Istanbul Blockchain Week: The Huge Web3 Event Is Coming Soon!
In November, the Istanbul Blockchain Week (IBW) will host its premier web3 event in the beautiful city of Istanbul, Turkey. The week-long mega event will focus on DeFi, trading, DAOs, Web3, Venture Capital, and also crypto regulation. What’s more, there will even be a dedicated NFT day! Taking place between November 14th – 17th, this is an excellent education, fun, and networking opportunity at a premier Web3 event.
Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low.
