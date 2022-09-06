Read full article on original website
The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love
Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
nypressnews.com
The ‘best’ drink for diabetes – lowers high blood sugar levels by 30%
It adds” People with diabetes insipidus also have a heightened dehydration risk, but this is not linked to high blood glucose levels.”. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition where you pee a lot and often feel thirsty. If you find water uninspiring, why not spruce it up with a...
CNET
Tired of Bugs? Make Your Own DIY Traps for Mosquitos, Hornets, Flies and More
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is there anything more annoying than having your relax time on the porch or the garden interrupted by flying pests? Summertime is synonymous with the constant swatting away of bugs -- and since summer is still in full-swing, that means you'll be dealing with irritating or even dangerous insects for another several weeks.
reviewed.com
The Best Pool Floats of 2022
Reviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. It’s hard to think of anything more...
Why You Should Add A Table Lamp In Your Kitchen
There are many ways to personalize your kitchen, and one of them is to add a table lamp. Here are some reasons you should add a table lamp to your kitchen.
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels
Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
Is Light Wood Furniture And Home Decor Coming Back In Style?
More and more people are moving away from using metal or exposed brick in their spaces -- and that's allowing for natural wood to take more of a featured role.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Trick of Mimicking Other Animals Is Downright Impressive
One of the things kids learn growing up is what sounds different animals make. Once they know the different sounds, you can start asking them. They'll start rattling off barks, meows and moos. You get so excited because it's honestly just as big of accomplishment to learn as it is memorizing colors and ABCs. The craziest part is that kids aren't the only ones who learn about different animal sounds. Turns out dogs can do it too!
CNET
It's Time to Clean the Gunk out of Your Keurig: 5 Simple Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. But watch out -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can undermine the Keurig's performance. And if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
5 Tips For Making Your Old Couch Look New Again
With these five tips, reinvigorating an old couch is easy and fun, leaving you with a cost-effective and beautiful end product that will add value to your home.
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees 'Scolds' Newfoundland for 'Messing With His Goats' and It's Too Cute
If there's one thing that we've learned from watching one video on TikTok, it's don't mess with one Great Pyrenees' goats! The dog was not having it when a Newfie (that's Newfoundland) was trying to mess with his BFFs and he wasn't afraid to let her know it. Now video of the Great Pyrenees showing the Newfie the door has people cracking up online.
pethelpful.com
Video of Two Cockatoos Playing 'Peek-a-Boo' Is a Total Breath of Fresh Air
When you think of the different kinds of games animals play, your mind most likely thinks of tug-of-war, fetch or keep-away. Yes, those are dog games but that's what we think of because dogs are normally the most playful. But of course, other animals can love games and toys just as much. One animal in particular that we didn't expect to be so playful was the cockatoo. We all know they're vocal creatures. And now thanks to a video from TikTok user @housechickens, we're seeing them in a different, playful light.
I love fall decor but am not sure when is the best time to start decorating home – a simple guide helped me get started
A DESIGN expert has revealed the five signs that it’s time to start decorating your home for fall, for everyone who is just not sure where to start. Although the season doesn’t officially kick off until September 22, Homes and Gardens revealed when to pull out the pumpkins and prep those fall decorations.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day
When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
pethelpful.com
Service Dog's Unbreakable Bond With Her Kitten Is Too Precious for Words
There is nothing more special than seeing your pet embrace a new member of the family. It doesn't always work out that way! But when it does, it's not only heartwarming — it's such a relief. On Instagram, one woman is celebrating the blossoming friendship between her service dog Autumn and her new kitten Trixie. And we're so thankful that she shared this adorable footage of their relationship.
pethelpful.com
First Time Rescue Dog Is Comfortable Enough to Give Mom Kisses Has Us in Tears
With a new pet, every milestone you reach together is an important one. Sometimes, though, there's that extra special 'first' that tugs on your heartstrings more than normal...even if it's not your dog!. All of TikTok has been in awe of @marxmichelle's viral video with MJ, her Australian Cattle Dog...
Painting garden furniture: follow our step-by-step guide
Painting garden furniture is an easy, affordable way to brighten up your outside space. Here's how to do it
inputmag.com
Hava R01 review: Efficient, quiet, and maybe too big for a small kitchen
The concept of a countertop dishwasher has always been intriguing to me, a millennial who grew up with the luxury of a full-sized one in my parents’ house. Replicating the ease of loading up the dishes in a few minutes without paying close to $1,000 and sacrificing my already-limited kitchen space seemed like a dream.
yankodesign.com
The Boomerang bed features an integrated table + storage area making it ideal for small homes
Our bedroom is our haven, our safe space, to which we rush after a bad day at work or simply a bad day in general. My bedroom is my private kingdom, and my bed its bejeweled crown. We all know the importance and need for a great bed. And, we have for sure come across some amazing beds – for example, the HiBed with its 70-inch retractable screen and health monitoring system. Another bed that we came across recently was the Boomerang Bed. Although it isn’t quite as techy and smart as the HiBed… its immense functionality and USP lay in its very simplicity.
