Several Raleigh County schools to remain closed Tuesday due to water issues

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nearly half a dozen schools in the Raleigh County area will be closed Tuesday due to water issues as announced by Raleigh County Schools on Monday.

The announcement follows reports of several areas in Western Raleigh County experiencing water issues as early as Sunday.

Schools included on the list of closures – due to water problems in the Liberty attendance area – include Liberty High, Trap Hill Middle, Fairdale Elementary, Marsh Fork Elementary, and Clear Fork Elementary.

While students in these areas will remain home following Labor Day holiday, staff will be expected to report on a 2-hour delay schedule.

Delegate Brandon Steele has been working with Raleigh County officials to pinpoint and address the issue, and discussions with Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth have yielded promising results.