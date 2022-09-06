Read full article on original website
Related
wjct.org
It could get cheaper to drive on the First Coast Expressway
Frequent drivers on the First Coast Expressway could receive further discounts on tolls. After establishing a six-month program to save certain commuters about $10 a month on tolls, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to expand the program next year. As he campaigns for re-election, DeSantis on Wednesday said he will ask...
wjct.org
East Kentucky's cultural cornerstone is trying to salvage its archives after floods
It's been about a month since flood waters inundated eastern Kentucky, killing dozens of people and destroying many homes and businesses. The floods also took a toll on Appalachian arts and heritage pieces, like those housed in the archive of Appalshop, an arts and media center in Whitesburg, Ky. ALEX...
wjct.org
Northeast Florida building permits rebound in August
The number of single-family home building permits increased in August after four months of decline, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 1,180 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in August. In July, 940 permits were issued. The year began with 1,457...
wjct.org
Charlie Crist comes to Jacksonville to tout housing solutions
Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor, was in Northeast Florida on Wednesday, talking about housing affordability and property insurance rates, which he calls a crisis in Florida. He wants to restore the state's Sadowsky trust fund, which was created to fund affordable housing programs. The state started diverting money...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjct.org
Taxes rising in St. Johns County as property values soar
St. Johns County homeowners could see higher property tax bills thanks to sky-high home values. Commissioners are holding the first of two public meetings Tuesday night to look at the county’s proposed budget. The high demand for homes in St. Johns County has sent home values through the roof,...
wjct.org
Governor and Senate races tight, but many voters undecided
With the general election two months off, post-primary polls indicate Florida’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races are close as battles loom for remaining “persuadable voters.”. A poll commissioned by the senior-advocacy group AARP said Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by a margin of 50% to...
wjct.org
Withintrification; National Read a Book Day; Frisch Family Holocaust Memorial Gallery; Florida-friendly landscaping
The Historic Eastside is revitalizing itself on its terms. The once-thriving, predominantly Black neighborhood sits on the precipice of a renaissance. The community’s resistance to gentrification has spurred what community advocates are calling “withintrification,” a targeted investment, with enough resident input to keep the tenor of the community on key.
wjct.org
Florida National Guard may help at understaffed prisons
As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel this week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated Friday to take up a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjct.org
Sing Out Loud Staff Picks
With tons of free music events at a dozen or so venues throughout the month of September, there’s a lot to look forward to at this year’s Sing Out Loud. And it’s all free!. There’s so much, in fact, that it’d be impossible to see and hear...
wjct.org
School dress code still enforced mostly on St. Johns girls
Though the St. Johns County School Board scrubbed the district’s dress code of gendered language last year, the enforcement of the code still almost exclusively affects girls, according to records obtained by News4JAX. Of the 245 dress code violations recorded in the St. Johns County School District since Aug....
Comments / 0