ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
wjct.org

It could get cheaper to drive on the First Coast Expressway

Frequent drivers on the First Coast Expressway could receive further discounts on tolls. After establishing a six-month program to save certain commuters about $10 a month on tolls, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to expand the program next year. As he campaigns for re-election, DeSantis on Wednesday said he will ask...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Northeast Florida building permits rebound in August

The number of single-family home building permits increased in August after four months of decline, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 1,180 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in August. In July, 940 permits were issued. The year began with 1,457...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Charlie Crist comes to Jacksonville to tout housing solutions

Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor, was in Northeast Florida on Wednesday, talking about housing affordability and property insurance rates, which he calls a crisis in Florida. He wants to restore the state's Sadowsky trust fund, which was created to fund affordable housing programs. The state started diverting money...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
wjct.org

Taxes rising in St. Johns County as property values soar

St. Johns County homeowners could see higher property tax bills thanks to sky-high home values. Commissioners are holding the first of two public meetings Tuesday night to look at the county’s proposed budget. The high demand for homes in St. Johns County has sent home values through the roof,...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Governor and Senate races tight, but many voters undecided

With the general election two months off, post-primary polls indicate Florida’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races are close as battles loom for remaining “persuadable voters.”. A poll commissioned by the senior-advocacy group AARP said Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by a margin of 50% to...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Withintrification; National Read a Book Day; Frisch Family Holocaust Memorial Gallery; Florida-friendly landscaping

The Historic Eastside is revitalizing itself on its terms. The once-thriving, predominantly Black neighborhood sits on the precipice of a renaissance. The community’s resistance to gentrification has spurred what community advocates are calling “withintrification,” a targeted investment, with enough resident input to keep the tenor of the community on key.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Florida National Guard may help at understaffed prisons

As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel this week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated Friday to take up a...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Rolling Blackouts#Air Conditioning#Heat Wave#Californians#Caiso
wjct.org

Sing Out Loud Staff Picks

With tons of free music events at a dozen or so venues throughout the month of September, there’s a lot to look forward to at this year’s Sing Out Loud. And it’s all free!. There’s so much, in fact, that it’d be impossible to see and hear...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
wjct.org

School dress code still enforced mostly on St. Johns girls

Though the St. Johns County School Board scrubbed the district’s dress code of gendered language last year, the enforcement of the code still almost exclusively affects girls, according to records obtained by News4JAX. Of the 245 dress code violations recorded in the St. Johns County School District since Aug....
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy