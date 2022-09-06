Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah’s ‘Grandma Bear’ delivers hundreds of repaired, stuffed animals to sick children
SALT LAKE CITY — In downtown Salt Lake, there is an apartment that is bursting at the seams with new family members. There are the quadruplets: Tom, Bill, Henry, and Zephaniahs. And next to the piano is Giavanni, a concert pianist. There is Bonita, Sally, Aquavelda, Wanda, Dixie, and many, many more. Enough to fill every piece of furniture!
gastronomicslc.com
More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City
Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
KSLTV
Family dog stolen from home, thief tries to sell online
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City family is holding onto their pets tightly after their dog, Norma, was stolen right out of their house. The nearly one-year-old pug was taken from Margarette Wheelwright’s townhouse Thursday morning. “She was upstairs working on some stuff, and she heard...
KSLTV
Police capture fleeing fugitive after shelter in place in Spanish Fork
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Law enforcement caught a fleeing parole fugitive who was considered “armed and dangerous” after a shelter in place in Spanish Fork. According to a release from the Spanish Fork Police Department, around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation near 2700 North Main Street in Spanish Fork.
wyo4news.com
Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge
September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
KSLTV
Eagle Mountain City loses $1.13 million in cybercrime
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Eagle Mountain City was the victim of an organized cybercrime resulting in the loss of nearly $1.13 million. According to a press release from the city, “This crime was orchestrated through an email impersonation wherein the individual(s) responsible were able to portray themselves as a representative of a vendor working closely with the City on a major infrastructure project.”
KSLTV
One dead after a ‘domestic situation’ in SLC, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend outside of an apartment complex in Salt Lake City overnight. According to a release from police, the investigation began just after midnight on Monday when dispatch received information about a 27-year-old man who had been shot at an apartment complex near 900 South 200 West.
KSLTV
Utah police call for vigilance after two reports of adults asking children to get in cars
LAYTON, Utah — Two reported child-abduction attempts have Utah police asking for the public’s help and calling for community vigilance and awareness. Friday on its Facebook page, Layton Police Department said in the past week it has received two reports of adults approaching lone children and asking them to get into vehicles.
KSLTV
Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Flaming Gorge
Search and rescue crews have found the body a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
KSLTV
Bicyclist killed when hit by car in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A man was killed when he was riding his bicycle and struck by a car at the intersection of Vine St. and Cottonwood St. Kristen Murphy with Murray Police Department said the accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. this morning. The bicyclist has not been identified other...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Woman likely experiencing ‘delirium’ crashes into cars, attempts to break into Roy homes
ROY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a woman likely experiencing “an alcohol- and drug-induced delirium” Saturday night crashed into at least two cars, attempted to break into vehicles and homes, and then tried to hide from officers by pretending to be a resident at care center.
KSLTV
Suspect flees traffic stop, prompting Spanish Fork shelter in place
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Police say a parole fugitive was eventually taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop in Spanish Fork Sunday. According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop near 2700 N Main Street in Spanish Fork about 2:20 p.m.
KSLTV
‘We miss her’: Annual Out of the Darkness Walk helps raise awareness of suicide
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thousands of supporters and nearly $250,000 raised — all for the fight against suicide at the annual Out of the Darkness Walk in West Jordan Saturday morning. And while those are certainly big numbers, for many, the number on their minds is just one.
Utah trees' leaves are dying early due to extreme heat
Some Utahns have been noticing trees that look like they already turned over for the fall season — but they've literally been burned out from the recent extreme heat.
kmyu.tv
Utah Pride Center responds after Zions Bank withdraws from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Pride Center said they are ending their relationship with Zions Bank after the Salt Lake City-based company announced their withdrawal from the Boise Pride Festival. In a social media statement, the Utah Pride Center claimed the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and sponsoring organizations...
KSLTV
Utah firefighters commemorate 9/11 terrorist attacks
SALT LAKE CITY — Several fire departments in Utah joined with others around the country to remember the first responders killed in the collapse of the twin towers 21 years ago Sunday. Morgan Country’s Fire/EMS paid tribute with a coordinated horn blast throughout Weber and Morgan counties. Dispatchers...
Car hits shop sign, ‘splits in two’ in Taylorsville, driver in extreme critical condition
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car was split in two in Taylorsville Saturday, leaving the driver in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver says that the car was travelling eastbound on 5400 S when the vehicle hit a curb. After colliding with the curb, the vehicle reportedly […]
eastidahonews.com
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A’s 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake...
