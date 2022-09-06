ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

gastronomicslc.com

More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City

Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Family dog stolen from home, thief tries to sell online

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City family is holding onto their pets tightly after their dog, Norma, was stolen right out of their house. The nearly one-year-old pug was taken from Margarette Wheelwright’s townhouse Thursday morning. “She was upstairs working on some stuff, and she heard...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police capture fleeing fugitive after shelter in place in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Law enforcement caught a fleeing parole fugitive who was considered “armed and dangerous” after a shelter in place in Spanish Fork. According to a release from the Spanish Fork Police Department, around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation near 2700 North Main Street in Spanish Fork.
SPANISH FORK, UT
wyo4news.com

Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge

September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Eagle Mountain City loses $1.13 million in cybercrime

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Eagle Mountain City was the victim of an organized cybercrime resulting in the loss of nearly $1.13 million. According to a press release from the city, “This crime was orchestrated through an email impersonation wherein the individual(s) responsible were able to portray themselves as a representative of a vendor working closely with the City on a major infrastructure project.”
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
KSLTV

One dead after a ‘domestic situation’ in SLC, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend outside of an apartment complex in Salt Lake City overnight. According to a release from police, the investigation began just after midnight on Monday when dispatch received information about a 27-year-old man who had been shot at an apartment complex near 900 South 200 West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Bicyclist killed when hit by car in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A man was killed when he was riding his bicycle and struck by a car at the intersection of Vine St. and Cottonwood St. Kristen Murphy with Murray Police Department said the accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. this morning. The bicyclist has not been identified other...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Utah firefighters commemorate 9/11 terrorist attacks

SALT LAKE CITY — Several fire departments in Utah joined with others around the country to remember the first responders killed in the collapse of the twin towers 21 years ago Sunday. Morgan Country’s Fire/EMS paid tribute with a coordinated horn blast throughout Weber and Morgan counties. Dispatchers...
UTAH STATE

