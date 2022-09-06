Read full article on original website
whqr.org
AG Josh Stein says regulators should not adopt Duke Energy's carbon plan as is
NC Attorney General Josh Stein says state regulators should reject Duke Energy's proposals for reducing carbon from energy generation and instead, adopt a plan that meets the state's clean energy goals and costs less. Stein's office has filed testimony on Duke's plans ahead of expert-witness hearings that begin next week....
whqr.org
North Carolina newborn receives first ever partial heart transplant
Partial heart surgery means taking living tissue from a donated heart and attaching it to the patient’s heart. This was the best option for the infant, Owen Monroe, because he was born with the arteries of his heart fused together, meaning blood couldn’t flow properly. Doctors didn’t think...
