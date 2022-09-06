ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

72-year-old Florence man inappropriately touched child, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Marion woman spent over $1800 using stolen cards, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police. The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.
MARION, SC
richmondobserver

Male victim shot in Dobbins Heights, sheriff’s office investigating

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A man was shot late Thursday morning leading a local school to shelter in place. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Hamlet Police Department were dispatched to an address on Earl Franklin Drive around 11:20 a.m. in reference to “to someone possibly being shot.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Separate Hamlet shootings force Monroe Avenue to shelter in place on Wednesday and Thursday

HAMLET — Monroe Avenue Elementary in Hamlet has been placed on temporary lockdowns on Wednesday and Thursday this week due to nearby shootings in the area. “[Wednesday] afternoon we were alerted around 2:00 PM that there was a gunshot in the vicinity of our campus,” said Kylie McDonald, Public Information Officer for Richmond County Schools in a press release.
HAMLET, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
Lumberton, NC
Crime & Safety
WECT

Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi
The US Sun

Chilling details after mother and her two kids, 8 and 11, are found shot dead at home as parents fought for custody

A TEACHER who was found shot dead next to her two kids was in the middle of a custody battle with her estranged husband. The bodies of Laura Moberley, 42, and her two children, 11-year-old Eric and eight-year-old Emily, were discovered in her estranged husband's South Carolina home on August 31 after police were called to perform a welfare check.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Florence police searching for two suspects in armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday night. Authorities said the incident took place in a parking lot at 230 Beltline Drive. Officers responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. The victim was robbed at gunpoint by two people...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Ex-Dillon police officer, Walmart employee accepted money to not pursue shoplifting charges, SLED says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Dillon police officer and a Walmart asset protection investigator allegedly conspired to accept bribes in exchange for not prosecuting shoplifting crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Jarvis Demaria Graves, 27, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, two counts of blackmail or […]
DILLON, SC
cbs17

Man found dead in Harnett County pond, deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating. Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

3 people shot at Horry County nightclub

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police respond to armed robbery in Walmart parking lot

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a Walmart parking lot regarding the armed robbery of an individual Wednesday night. Police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart at 230 Beltline Drive across from West Florence High School in reference to the armed robbery of an individual around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according […]
FLORENCE, SC
wfxb.com

Murder Investigation Leads to Police Chase in Loris

A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a crash near Loris yesterday. Police were investigating an attempted murder, while attempting to question the suspect near Stallion Court in Conway, he fled, resulting in the chase. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and there is no threat to the community. More information is expected at a later time.
LORIS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy