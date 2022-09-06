Read full article on original website
72-year-old Florence man inappropriately touched child, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
WMBF
Marion woman spent over $1800 using stolen cards, police say
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police. The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.
richmondobserver
Male victim shot in Dobbins Heights, sheriff’s office investigating
DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A man was shot late Thursday morning leading a local school to shelter in place. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Hamlet Police Department were dispatched to an address on Earl Franklin Drive around 11:20 a.m. in reference to “to someone possibly being shot.”
Separate Hamlet shootings force Monroe Avenue to shelter in place on Wednesday and Thursday
HAMLET — Monroe Avenue Elementary in Hamlet has been placed on temporary lockdowns on Wednesday and Thursday this week due to nearby shootings in the area. “[Wednesday] afternoon we were alerted around 2:00 PM that there was a gunshot in the vicinity of our campus,” said Kylie McDonald, Public Information Officer for Richmond County Schools in a press release.
FBI releases video, asks for tips on 5-year anniversary of Lumberton woman’s disappearance
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The FBI released a video Monday on the five-year anniversary of a Lumberton woman’s disappearance. Abby Patterson has been missing for five years, and the FBI is asking for tips to help solve the case. Patterson was last seen Sept. 5, 2017 getting into a brown Buick near East Ninth Street, […]
WECT
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
Bond revoked for man accused of killing North Carolina hemp farmer in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bond was revoked in late August for a man accused of killing a North Carolina hemp farmer in Darlington County in 2021, according to 4th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell. The state filed a motion to revoke bond for De’Angelo Marquell McFarland and it was heard by Judge Michael Holt […]
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
Two North Carolina women involved in car chase, one shot, police say
The incident was reported as an altercation between two women -- one driving a Dodge Challenger and the other driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to police.
Students, family react to North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape
Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll's classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for role in gang-related 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a gang-related shooting on Ocean Boulevard in 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the […]
Chilling details after mother and her two kids, 8 and 11, are found shot dead at home as parents fought for custody
A TEACHER who was found shot dead next to her two kids was in the middle of a custody battle with her estranged husband. The bodies of Laura Moberley, 42, and her two children, 11-year-old Eric and eight-year-old Emily, were discovered in her estranged husband's South Carolina home on August 31 after police were called to perform a welfare check.
WMBF
Florence police searching for two suspects in armed robbery
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday night. Authorities said the incident took place in a parking lot at 230 Beltline Drive. Officers responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. The victim was robbed at gunpoint by two people...
cbs17
Fayetteville pimp accused of holding toddler, 3 adults in hotel room for hours convicted on kidnapping charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville pimp and drug dealer accused of holding a 2-year-old and three adults in a hotel room against their will for hours because he said they stole his money has been convicted on kidnapping and other charges. The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday...
Ex-Dillon police officer, Walmart employee accepted money to not pursue shoplifting charges, SLED says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Dillon police officer and a Walmart asset protection investigator allegedly conspired to accept bribes in exchange for not prosecuting shoplifting crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Jarvis Demaria Graves, 27, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, two counts of blackmail or […]
cbs17
Man found dead in Harnett County pond, deputies say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating. Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.
wpde.com
3 people shot at Horry County nightclub
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
Florence police respond to armed robbery in Walmart parking lot
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a Walmart parking lot regarding the armed robbery of an individual Wednesday night. Police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart at 230 Beltline Drive across from West Florence High School in reference to the armed robbery of an individual around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according […]
wfxb.com
Murder Investigation Leads to Police Chase in Loris
A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a crash near Loris yesterday. Police were investigating an attempted murder, while attempting to question the suspect near Stallion Court in Conway, he fled, resulting in the chase. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and there is no threat to the community. More information is expected at a later time.
Funeral announced for Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 kids found shot dead in home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral plans have been announced for a Carolina Forest Elementary teacher and her two children who were found shot dead in their home Wednesday. One funeral will be held for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to online obituaries. Friends will be received Thursday from […]
