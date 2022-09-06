ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

LoneStar 92

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming

The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
B106

Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?

Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas

DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
checkoutdfw.com

The best places to visit in Texas this Fall

Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

I-Team: Patients react to possibly 'compromised' IV bag in North Texas hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More patients are coming forward questioning what may have happened to them at a local hospital, according to a Dallas attorney.Bruce Steckler said he's been contacted by four patients who say they went into cardiac arrest during routine procedures at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas off Coit Road.The facility said it contacted authorities after discovering an IV bag which may have been compromised. A spokesperson told the I-Team they began contacting recent patients.Steckler said the parents of an 18-year-old boy contacted him. Steckler sent the I-Team a picture of the young man hours after he...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Chief's dismissal prompts Preston firefighter walkout

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Preston Fire Rescue, which serves the Preston Peninsula north of Pottsboro, has a personnel crisis. Six volunteer firefighters turned in their resignations at a meeting of the organization's board of directors last Friday after the board terminated Chief Chase Stanford. Only three firefighters remain...
POTTSBORO, TX
WFAA

Blu Café at Allen High School

Allen high school's "Blu Café" is a student-run restaurant that offers delicious breakfast and lunch items for the community while, at the same time, providing student-programming that covers all areas of restaurant operations. Paige tries some of the dishes from the student-run Blu Café. You can find them...
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List

Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
DALLAS, TX

