ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section, AL

Northeast Alabama Community College hopes to bring softball team, stadium to campus

By Carson Burns
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

SECTION, Ala. (WHNT) — Another college softball team could be coming to the Tennessee Valley, this time to Northeast Alabama Community College! College officials proposed the plan earlier this week.

College officials say they have submitted plans to establish a women’s softball team at the college and will build a women’s softball stadium on their campus.

Apples, pumpkins, slushies and cider — orchards & farms near you!

As part of the approval process, the college had to submit renderings of the stadium to the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). The proposed stadium is ‘state-of-the-art’ with lights for nighttime games and artificial turf, according to officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gpftd_0hjP5fEr00
The renderings were drawn up by the architectural firm of McKee and Associates. (Photo: Northeast Alabama Community College)

School officials say that the stadium is currently set to be built just south of the college’s walking/nature trail which goes around the four-acre lake on campus. The project is estimated to cost around $5.2 million.

“This is a beautiful part of our campus,” NACC Dean of Instruction Chad Gorham said in a statement. “Many people in the area and our students walk the trail daily,” Gorham added that the addition of the softball stadium would create a beautiful recreational area for the college.

The ACCS approval is just the first step of the process. The plan will then go to the ACCS Board of Trustees to show that the college is fiscally capable of adding the softball program and stadium, according to the news release.

Take a look inside Winston Place, Valley Head’s historic bed and breakfast

The softball stadium would not just be for the college though. NACC officials plan to welcome area high schools to use the stadium for some games if it fits in the schedule. Gorham added that they also hope to host summer softball camps and involve the community in their activities.

“It is our belief that given the popularity of women’s softball in our area and in the state, and given the quality of players that we have in our area, this would be quite a success,” NACC President Dr. David Campbell said in a statement.

If the program and stadium are officially approved, the college would begin the process of hiring a coach and recruiting/signing players. The college would join other community colleges in the Alabama Community College Athletic Association.

College officials say it is difficult to establish an exact timeframe for the beginning of women’s softball at NACC, citing the approval process and construction times. Campbell continued, “I would love to see this all in place in a couple of years, but we will see!”

The college is located in Jackson County just outside of Rainsville. As of August 2022, the college has two sports teams, men’s and women’s golf.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Valley Head, AL
City
Section, AL
State
Alabama State
Section, AL
Sports
City
Rainsville, AL
WAAY-TV

More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Community Colleges#Mckee And Associates
WHNT News 19

Huntsville’s Korn Ferry Tour stop gets a new name, title sponsor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For the past two years, the winner of Huntsville’s Korn Ferry Tour stop have hoisted a rocket trophy on hole 18 of The Ledges with the name ‘Huntsville Championship’ on it but the tournament’s name will change for the 2023 edition. The Korn Ferry Tour and the Huntsville Championship announced a five-year partnership with […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Sports
tvliving.com

New shop offers specialty doughnuts in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new doughnut shop in Huntsville may be your new all-time favorite. Parlor Doughnuts, which can be found around the country, recently opened a new location in downtown Huntsville. The shop focuses on specialty donuts such as maple bacon, carnival, sandy beach and tons more!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville city council approves budget for Huntsville Utilities to complete projects

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville City Council approved a resolution by Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to finish capital projects totaling more than 100 million dollars.  However, there was no promise from either side of how these projects would alleviate any current customer rates that have been the frustrations for several months.  Both Huntsville […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy