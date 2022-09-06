Read full article on original website
Win: Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) VIP Prize Package
Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) VIP Prize Package. > > Enter your details below including first and last name. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 22 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and adblocker plug-ins...
Grown-Up Comedy at Baby Blues
Baby Blues BBQ | 3149 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA, 94110. Come to Baby Blues BBQ any Wednesday at 7pm for beer specials, amazing BBQ smoked meats and free comedy with the Bay Area's favorite underground comedians working out new bits to entertain your hump day. Hosted by your friends at Mutiny Radio.
Magic Mushrooms are Now Decriminalized in SF
This just in...’shrooms are now decriminalized in San Francisco. Thanks to Broke-Ass Stuart for sharing the news that San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 and unaminiously passed a resolution that makes entheogenic plants including peyote, ayahuasca, and psilocybin mushrooms San Francisco police’s lowest priority. Plus it urges the State of California and the United States Federal government to decriminalize entheogenic plant practices and their uses.
Win the Ultimate SF PLAYcation: (2 Night Hotel, Dinner, Beer, Concert Tix)
Broke-Ass Stuart and San Franpsycho have teamed up to bring you the Ultimate SF Playcation giveaway – Enter to win and you could have a super stylin’ weekend! Just make sure to enter by 11:59pm on September 13, 2022. 1 Lucky Winner will Receive:. 2 Nights @ CitizenM...
Bay Area Film Mixer
After a pandemic hiatus, we’re back and excited to resume our important mission of connecting filmmakers throughout the Bay Area. Since 2012, the Bay Area Film Mixer has produced quarterly mixer events bringing the Bay Area independent film market together. Come get inspired, build connections, and find work and camaraderie!
Chase Center’s Free Outdoor Movie Day (Thrive City)
25+ Free Outdoor Summer Events at Thrive City (2022) Don’t miss a brand new schedule of 25+ free festival-style events all summer long with free concerts, outdoor comedy spectaculars, fitness classes, giveaways and epic movie nights on the Bay Area’s biggest outdoor screen at Thrive City, the plaza right in front of Chase Center.
“FlocktoberFest” at Drake Brewery in Berkeley (Sept. 16-18)
“FlocktoberFest” at Drake Brewery in Berkeley (Sept. 16-18) Prost! Drake’s final frolic of summer is September 16-18 at the Barrel House, Dealership and The BARN. Get ready for a Bavarian bacchanal! Flocktoberfest celebrates steins galore, juicy bratwurst, and the return of our Flocktoberfest German-style Helles Lager! This pale, easy-drinking brew presents a pleasant malt sweetness that’s soft and bready, balanced with a noble hop character that’s floral and low in bitterness. Drink your fill on DRAFT before the big pours, steins, and frequent toasting runs the lager dry! Entry is FREE, beer and food cost money.
“Bite Me” Live Comedy, Cheap Drinks, Free Prizes at the Blind Tiger (Oakland)
Join us for Bite Me — a monthly stand up comedy show where everybody gets a prize and one lucky someone gets a grand prize—in Uptown Oakland at the hip underground craft cocktail bar and Asian fusion restaurant, Blind Tiger. Laugh off those mid-week blues with the Bay...
“Club OMG” Tuesday Open Mic w/ 2-for-1 Drinks (SF)
“Club OMG” Tuesday Open Mic w/ 2-for-1 Drinks (SF) Come to OMG! every Tuesday at 6pm for comedy! Get off work and stop by 6th street before you BART home to enjoy 2 for 1 well drinks with your eventbrite free ticket! These hilarious comics perform at Punch Line, Cobb’s, Alameda Comedy and more, but you can see them for free as they work out new material. Hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin.
Bay Area “Black Beach Day” End of Summer Party (Ocean Beach)
1st Inaugural Black Beach Day to celebrate and commemorate the “End of Summer” with games and cultural activities: Volleyball Tournament, Soccer Tournament, Flag Football (Team of 6) Tournament. Inviting all people of the Afrikan Diaspora Community in the Bay. Open to all to celebrate and participate. Bring your...
SF’s “Health & Wellness Sundays” at Thrive City (Chase Center)
Gorgeous New Mural Unveiled in SF’s Glen Park
San Francisco’s newest mural, Burnside Mural+, celebrates Glen Park’s rich history. The new mural stands at the end of the Glen Park Greenway at 55 Burnside Avenue. The project when completed will feature a beautifully tiled stairway leading up to Bosworth Street. Burnside Mural+ will tell the storied...
Blues, Baroque, & Bars: The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol (Oakland)
This powerful new work traces the story of Black people in America through the blues. Featuring world-renowned drummer Dennis Chambers of Parliament/Funkadelic, Oakland’s own MC RyanNicole bringing the bars, and a dynamic baroque string quartet, Blues, Baroque & Bars expounds on the blues, bringing together jazz, funk, R&B, classical and hip-hop to tell stories of triumph, sadness, romance, injustice, protest, humor, and resilience. Created with funding from a Hewlett 50 Arts Commission in partenrship with Art + Soul Oakland.
Fillmore Street Cleanup w/ Free Drinks (SF)
Help the Fillmore Merchants Association cleanup along Fillmore Street and the surrounding neighborhood. Meet at Santino's Vino (2101 Fillmore St). All supplies provided. First round of drinks on the house.
Stand Up Comedy Night at East Cut Crossing
Hosted by Max Rosenblum, featuring top rising comedians from the Bay Area, Comedy at The Crossing is the perfect date night activity or weekend night gathering with friends. Located in The Crossing’s spacious outdoor beer garden, which opens at 3 p.m., guests can purchase drinks and bites from MarBar to enjoy during the show. Acts start at 7 p.m., so be sure to arrive early and grab your drinks before the show begins.
Free Ice Cream Day + Humphry Slocombe Bay Street Grand Opening (East Bay)
On a mission to make ice cream less vanilla, Humphry Slocombe the adult, chef-driven ice creamery known for unexpected flavors announced the opening of its third location in the East Bay on September 13th at 5614 Bay St, Ste 234, Emeryville, CA 94608. For the Grand Opening on September 13th,...
SF’s Free Swim Days Across The City (Sept. 6-7)
North Beach: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Garfield: 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
History Museum: Free First Fridays (Redwood City)
History Museum: Free First Fridays (Redwood City) Enjoy free admission from 10 am to 4 pm, every first Friday of the month, at the San Mateo History Museum. Explore the museum housed in the 1910 County Courthouse; listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it features a stained glass dome and mosaic tile floor.
2022 Portola Neighborhood Wide Garage Sale (SF)
The Portola Neighborhood Association (PNA) is hosting our 2nd Annual Portola Neighborhood Garage Sale on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 9am-3pm. Over 40 Portola residents will take to their garages and sidewalks to sell their treasures. Come out to shop, find deals and meet the wonderful people who live in this neighborhood. Visit this MAP to find all the locations.
“Hispanic Heritage Month” SF Culture Series on Zoom
Join Square and NextSF as we celebrate the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month and shine the spotlight on San Francisco’s Latino community – a part of their Celebrating SF Cultures Series!. In the forum these Latino business and cultural leaders will share details about how they and...
