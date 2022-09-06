“Club OMG” Tuesday Open Mic w/ 2-for-1 Drinks (SF) Come to OMG! every Tuesday at 6pm for comedy! Get off work and stop by 6th street before you BART home to enjoy 2 for 1 well drinks with your eventbrite free ticket! These hilarious comics perform at Punch Line, Cobb’s, Alameda Comedy and more, but you can see them for free as they work out new material. Hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO