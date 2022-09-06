Read full article on original website
Connecticut expects Inflation Reduction Act might will mitigate Obamacare premium hikes
Connecticut residents might not see their medical costs go up next year. This is despite double-digit rate hikes that were approved for 2023 plans offered on the state’s healthcare exchange. Governor Ned Lamont said most people on the exchange will not have to pay more out-of-pocket costs because the...
Annual watchdog report shows Connecticut workers lag in post-pandemic recovery
Connecticut’s overall job recovery from the pandemic is lagging compared to the rest of the United States. The state is expected to close its short fall by June 2023, a year later than the rest of the country, according the latest annual "State of Working Connecticut" report by the Connecticut Voices for Children on Wednesday.
New program pays small landowners to let their trees grow old and make their forests more resilient to climate change
Jockey Hill Farm sits high up in the Green Mountains, in the shadow of Shrewsbury Peak. It’s at the end of a long, quiet dirt road. Tim Stout’s family has owned the 175-acre farm since the 1940s. He holds up a map, to show where we are, relative...
New York climate activists, lawmakers draw attention to environmental bill of rights ballot question
Climate activists joined a bipartisan group of New York lawmakers on Wednesday to rally in support of the Environmental Bond Act. This November, New Yorkers could vote to adopt Prop 1, which would invest $4.2 billion into environmental conservation efforts. Adrienne Esposito is executive director of the Citizens Campaign for...
Connecticut regulators approve 11 new lottery and social equity applications to sell cannabis
The Connecticut Social Equity Council has reached its cap for approving equity joint venture applicants to retail legal cannabis. Those six applicants will be “licensed to purchase cannabis from producers, cultivators, micro-cultivators, product manufacturers and food and beverage manufacturers and to sell cannabis to consumers and research programs.”. As...
Cornell University poll shows the cost of living is the most important issue for New Yorkers
A new poll conducted by Cornell University’s School of Labor and Industrial Relations shows that the cost of living is the most important issue for New York state residents. The Empire State Poll, conducted between May and mid-August, found that 28% of respondents ranked the cost of living first, followed by crime at just over 20%.
Suffolk County reviews how Hochul’s new gun laws apply to its pistol permit process
Police and sheriff departments that handle pistol permits on Long Island are still reviewing how the state’s new gun laws that went into effect last week apply to their licensing process. Legal experts expect the rollout of the new rules will be slow. Governor Kathy Hochul proposed the Concealed...
More spacious Long Island Rail Road concourse at Penn Station is open
A section of Penn Station’s modernization overhaul is now complete. New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined Long Island Rail Road commuters on Tuesday to announce the construction milestone on the railway’s new concourse. The rest of Penn Station is expected to be completed in early 2023. “We are...
After 30 COVID-19 deaths, protestors call for increased protections in Connecticut prisons
Activists gathered outside Connecticut’s Department of Correction headquarters on Wednesday to demand stricter COVID-19 guidelines in state prisons. In total, 30 Connecticut prisoners have died from COVID-19 complications. Protesters said those deaths were caused by prison overcrowding, lack of personal protective equipment and poor testing regimens. The Katal Center...
Advocates rally for early voting rights in Connecticut
Former Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill is leading a push to help residents across the state with easier access to cast their ballots in an election year. Merrill was joined by other state lawmakers at the State Capitol in Hartford, including Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, to launch their “Yes for Freedom to Vote Early” campaign.
Bob Stefanowski enters culture wars with ‘parental bill of rights’
With a proposed “parental bill of rights,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski stepped Tuesday into the culture wars over transgender rights and would give parents a say on how students are taught about race, sex, and gender identification in public schools. “The parent should be working with the...
Some Wyoming Republicans want to limit the secretary of state after Trump's pick wins
Wyoming's likely next secretary of state, a Trump-endorsed Republican who has falsely called the 2020 election fraudulent, is drawing concerns from many of his fellow GOP lawmakers. Now those legislators are aiming to draft a bill to remove the secretary of state's ability to oversee elections. State Rep. Chuck Gray...
No campaign planned, but Deval Patrick not ruling out another White House bid
Berkshire county resident and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is not closing the door on a presidential run in 2024 if President Biden doesn't seek re-election. Patrick's candidacy for president in 2020 lasted only about three months. He dropped out after receiving less than 1% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary. Patrick got in the race late because his wife, Diane Patrick, had been diagnosed with cancer.
Omicron boosters available at some Connecticut locations, while others await supply
Some pharmacies and providers in the state are now offering an updated booster shot against the original coronavirus and the highly contagious omicron variants ahead of an expected winter COVID-19 surge. The new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots – approved for anyone age 12 and older and 18 and older,...
