Berkshire county resident and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is not closing the door on a presidential run in 2024 if President Biden doesn't seek re-election. Patrick's candidacy for president in 2020 lasted only about three months. He dropped out after receiving less than 1% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary. Patrick got in the race late because his wife, Diane Patrick, had been diagnosed with cancer.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO