ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
wshu.org

Connecticut regulators approve 11 new lottery and social equity applications to sell cannabis

The Connecticut Social Equity Council has reached its cap for approving equity joint venture applicants to retail legal cannabis. Those six applicants will be “licensed to purchase cannabis from producers, cultivators, micro-cultivators, product manufacturers and food and beverage manufacturers and to sell cannabis to consumers and research programs.”. As...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Rolling Blackouts#Air Conditioning#Heat Wave#Californians#Caiso
wshu.org

After 30 COVID-19 deaths, protestors call for increased protections in Connecticut prisons

Activists gathered outside Connecticut’s Department of Correction headquarters on Wednesday to demand stricter COVID-19 guidelines in state prisons. In total, 30 Connecticut prisoners have died from COVID-19 complications. Protesters said those deaths were caused by prison overcrowding, lack of personal protective equipment and poor testing regimens. The Katal Center...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Advocates rally for early voting rights in Connecticut

Former Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill is leading a push to help residents across the state with easier access to cast their ballots in an election year. Merrill was joined by other state lawmakers at the State Capitol in Hartford, including Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, to launch their “Yes for Freedom to Vote Early” campaign.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Bob Stefanowski enters culture wars with ‘parental bill of rights’

With a proposed “parental bill of rights,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski stepped Tuesday into the culture wars over transgender rights and would give parents a say on how students are taught about race, sex, and gender identification in public schools. “The parent should be working with the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wshu.org

No campaign planned, but Deval Patrick not ruling out another White House bid

Berkshire county resident and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is not closing the door on a presidential run in 2024 if President Biden doesn't seek re-election. Patrick's candidacy for president in 2020 lasted only about three months. He dropped out after receiving less than 1% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary. Patrick got in the race late because his wife, Diane Patrick, had been diagnosed with cancer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy