COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As a thank you to the community for its support, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting a series of Franklin County Community Days. On Sept. 11-13 and Oct. 2-3, the zoo will offer half-priced admission to all Franklin County residents. Community Days also will celebrate local community partners and their service to Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO