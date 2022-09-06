ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
Columbus Zoo hosting Community Days for for Franklin County residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As a thank you to the community for its support, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting a series of Franklin County Community Days. On Sept. 11-13 and Oct. 2-3, the zoo will offer half-priced admission to all Franklin County residents. Community Days also will celebrate local community partners and their service to Franklin County.
2 brothers taken to hospital after diving into pond to save third brother

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers dove into a retention pond Wednesday morning to save their other brother who had driven into it in north Columbus. The incident happened along Busch Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Columbus Division of Fire battalion chief Steve Martin said employees at a nearby...
Donovan Lewis' loved ones talk changes following police shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and close friends of Donovan Lewis stood together with attorneys at City Hall on Thursday. They spoke to Columbus reporters for the first time since his death. Lewis's mother Rebecca Duran held back tears at times. “My goal is justice for Donovan,” Duran, whose...
2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 2 teens in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two teenage suspects have been arrested in the June 2022 murders of two other teens on the northeast side. Terrell Hicks-Feeman, 15, and Baron Anderson, 16, have been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Layton Ridgedell, 18, and Makhy Andrews, 15, police said.
Student arrested after bringing gun, marijuana to school in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun and marijuana to school in east Columbus. Officials said a security officer at Mason Run High School called Columbus police just before noon about a student having a gun and marijuana in his backpack. Darrell...
Man injured in Linden bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was injured in a bar shooting in the Linden area Tuesday night. Officers arrived at Sunrise Bar located on East Hudson Street just before midnight. Police said a 52-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. He is...
Donovan Lewis: New video shows different angle of deadly police shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new body-camera video just released Thursday shows a different angle of the officer shooting death of Donovan Lewis. Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson was one of several officers inside Lewis' apartment as they served a warrant last week. The video shows Anderson firing a single shot into the room where Lewis was in his bed.
Columbus police issue warning about 2 work-related scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police Economic Crime Unit issued a warning Thursday of two scams targeting Columbus residents. Columbus police said the trending scams have come to the attention of officers in recent weeks. In one came, employees receive a text from someone who they...
Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
Man in critical condition after shooting in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting in Franklinton. Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday near Sullivant and Princeton avenues. The victim was shot in the leg and officers applied a tourniquet before he was...
Motorcyclist killed following accident in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist has died following an accident in Hamilton Township Thursday morning. The accident happened on Obetz Road at Corsspointe Drive around 8:15 a.m. A Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Obetz Rd., attempting to turn north onto Crosspointe Dr. Officials said the vehicle failed...
Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The food truck had Ohio license HGM4766. Anyone with information on...
Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
