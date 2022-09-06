Read full article on original website
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
nbcboston.com
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating Lanterns
Those who attend the Weymouth 400's Water Lantern Festival will witness a scene right out of a movie. "Thousands of floating lanterns" will be released into the water, reflecting light on the waves as they sparkle their way into the horizon. This inspiring event promises to be "an incredible experience where family, friends and strangers celebrate life together!"
Iconic music venue in Cambridge could be demolished, replaced with 6-story hotel
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An iconic music venue in Cambridge could be knocked down and replaced with a six-story hotel, documents indicate. Sater Realty is looking to demolish the Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub at 6 Brookline Street and build back a hotel that will house a restaurant, a new music venue, and guestrooms, according to plans filed with the Cambridge Historical Commission.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
universalhub.com
Ferry service between East Boston and downtown starts Monday
The T announced today it will start running ferries between Lewis Mall in East Boston and Long Wharf downtown on Monday. The state Legislature ponied up the money needed to resume what had initially started as a temporary service last spring when the Blue Line was shut for tunnel work. About 1,750 people a day took the roughly 10-minute ride across the harbor.
universalhub.com
Police hunt grandparent scammer
Boston Police report they are looking for a man they say convinced one grandparent he was a public defender who needed several thousand dollars in cash to spring his grandson from a reckless-endangerment charge. Police say the scammer contacted his victim, 83, by phone and convinced him to bring several...
Eater
Greater Boston’s Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant Openings
Summer is winding down, and despite the transit authority throwing a wrench into Bostonians’ daily commutes, exciting new restaurant and bar openings on the horizon may hopefully ease locals’ dreary minds. Many long anticipated and fun new projects are sprouting up in Greater Boston this fall. Here is what to expect in September and beyond.
Massachusetts Restaurant Will Turn Dining Room into Great Hall From ‘Harry Potter’
Harry Potter fans will love this one. A restaurant in West Bridgewater has plans to completely transform its dining room into the famed Great Hall from the beloved series of books and films. For the month of October, Barrett's Alehouse will have everything Harry, including a Platform 9 3/4, a...
North Shore hairstylist prepares to show off her work during New York Fashion Week
PEABODY -- A North Shore hairstylist is preparing to show off her work at New York Fashion Week. "Being a normal person and being given an opportunity like this it's just wow," said 26-year-old Stephanie Agneta. "I have been working for this since hair school. It's just really cool to be here in such a short amount of time in my career." The Peabody native landed the coveted job after being discovered through social media."I am a creative color specialist so I love to put my work there. It's an art project to me, it's not just hair. And I like making...
Eater
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
NECN
This Restaurant Just Closed Its Location at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An outlet of a Cambridge restaurant known in part for its pizza has closed down after only a short time in business. According to a note sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Source at Time Out Market Boston is shuttered, with the website for the food hall confirming this, as the eatery is no longer listed.
universalhub.com
Boston to add more than 9 miles of bike lanes over next year
Mayor Wu and BTD today announced plans for 9.4 miles of new bike lanes to be marked out and built in Boston by December, 2023, part of a three-year plan to ensure that half of all Bostonians will be within a three-minute walk of a "a safe and connected bike route."
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England
Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
NECN
Will Your Brown Grass Ever Be Green Again? Don't Give Up Hope Just Yet
It was definitely not the year of the picture-perfect lush lawn. Heat waves, a drought and town water bans resulted in acres of dry, brown, dead grass. “I can't remember any other year, like this year,” said Peter Mezitt, president of Weston Nurseries in Massachusetts. "We had droughts in 2020 and in 2016, but this one was definitely worse because it also came with a lot of hot weather."
universalhub.com
Satanic lawyer vows new suit against Boston, this time over the flagpole the city let a Christianist run his flag up; also says city lawyer needs to adjust her sarcasm meter
The lawyer for the Satanic Temple in Salem provided a "status report" on the group's lawsuit against the City Council over its religious invocations to the judge in the case yesterday. It's pretty easy reading and explains the group's First Amendment claim about how the council starts its meetings and why he wants Michelle Wu to sit for questioning, so have at it at the link below, but some highlights:
Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District
BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NACTO Comes to Boston
For the next three days, the Boston region will host hundreds of transportation engineers, planners, and transit officials from dozens of cities worldwide for the annual conference of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO). While the transportation engineering profession generally has a reputation for neglecting anyone who isn’t...
