Clemson, SC

Twitter reacts: DJ Uiagalelei's first passing touchdown of the season

By Alex Turri
 3 days ago

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei recovered nicely after a slow start to the game, finding sophomore wide receiver Beaux Collins for a six-yard touchdown for his first passing touchdown of the season.

The Tigers’ offense was pretty stagnant early in the game, having trouble getting anything going on the ground or pushing the ball downfield. Uiagalelei got things going on the team’s sixth drive of the game, marching the offense downfield for the score.

Now 7-10 for 85 yards and a touchdown, it was exactly the type of drive Uiagalelei needed to regain some confidence.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to DJ’s first touchdown of the season:

Week one results for all ACC teams

