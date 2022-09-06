Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Single-A Florida State League Glance
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, ppd. St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2, ppd. Bradenton at Clearwater, ppd. Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m. St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m. Tampa at Daytona, 2, 5:05 p.m. Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Saturday's Games.
Porterville Recorder
California faces weather threats from fires to floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
Porterville Recorder
Phone call led to California deputy's surrender in slayings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
Comments / 0