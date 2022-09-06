ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow, FL

Bartow football hangs on to top Kathleen

By Bill Kemp
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWDI0_0hjOxINm00

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – There’s no sense forcing a ball into tight coverage if a timeout is available.

With six ticks remaining until halftime, Bartow found themselves clinging to a six-point lead with the ball on the 30-yard line at Kathleen on Monday. Yellow Jackets head coach Richard Tate wanted to throw a Hail Mary to the right side of the field but Kathleen had blanket coverage draped all over the area.

Tate called a timeout instead to make an adjustment.

When play resumed, Bartow decided to play a little catch-and-run by hitting running back Trequan Jones running a sideline go-route out of the backfield. It worked. Jones caught the ball racing down the left side of the field at the 1-yard line and fell into the end zone as the field clock struck zero to give Bartow a 20-6 halftime lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7Hz3_0hjOxINm00
Bartow running back Trequan Jones breaks several tackles and picks up a first down during the second quarter at Kathleen on Monday.

Photo by Bill Kemp

The Yellow Jackets would not score again in the second half but hung on to beat Kathleen 20-16 in the scoring heat.

“So I told him to swing out of the backfield. It was a hell of a catch and a hell of a run right there,” Tate said. “We practice in the heat every day, so I wasn’t worried. I knew they could handle it. I just didn’t know it was going to be this dad-gum hot.”

Kathleen head coach Saul Speight said his defense simply blew the coverage. Most of the assistants were waving the defensive backs to get deeper on the play, but they didn’t react in time.

“There were six seconds left, they have to throw it to the end zone. Just stay back,” Speight said.

Jones had scored earlier on a 45-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to stake Bartow to a 7-0 lead.

“Coach told me to ‘hug (the ball) tight and if it is open, just bounce it,’ when we were going over film. I saw an opportunity and I took it. I bounced it,” Jones said.

Jones finished the day with 93 yards rushing on 16 carries. He also caught two passes for 37 yards.

“He had a great day,” Tate said. “He had the big touchdown run, the catch and a couple of big runs in the fourth quarter that kept the chains moving. The guy did a tremendous job.”

Bartow junior defensive lineman Quavon Bird crashes through the Yellow Jackets banner to lead his team onto the field at Kathleen on Monday.

Photo by Bill Kemp

Bartow extended its lead to 13-0 in the second quarter when junior running back Jase Thomas scored on a 10-yard run.

Kathleen answered with an 11-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Anthony Oldham with nine minutes remaining in the first half, narrowing the lead to 13-6.

In the third quarter, Jones hit senior wide receiver Kaime Ivey with a 14-yard touchdown pass and then Ivery capped it with a two-point conversion run with two minutes left in the third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtF0D_0hjOxINm00
Kathleen junior quarterback Anthony Oldham fires a pass over the heads of offensive and defensive linemen during a day game against Bartow on Monday in Lakeland.

Photo by Bill Kemp

Bartow was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, forcing a safety in the fourth quarter but Kathleen penalties kept the Red Devils from pounding out any sustained drives and completing a comeback.

“We got penalties. It came down to discipline. On fourth down, you can’t jump. It was little things like that are the reason we lost,” Speight said.

“It was similar to last week, we just have to be more consistent. In the first half, we had three blunders that pretty much caused us to fall into a deficit. When you are 20-6 at the half, it’s hard. We came back at the end and had a chance to win it at the end. We just needed one touchdown, and unfortunately we couldn’t complete it.”

Kathleen travels to Auburndale Friday while Bartow travels to Naples to face Golden Gate. Both teams will have just three days to prepare. Monday’s game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but severe thunderstorms moved through Polk County forcing the postponement.

