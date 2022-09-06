ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23

Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
247Sports

I Have 83 Things to Say: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

1 — “The Dotting of the i” was very cool as expected. Clemson: In the Air Tonight while running down the hill is pretty sweet. Chief Osceola and Renegade planting the spear in Tallahassee. And of course, Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon inexplicably riding in on a Harley...
FOX Sports

Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee's, Chipotle

Ohio State football players have signed NIL deals with two of the nation’s largest restaurant chains. All five of the Buckeyes’ starting offensive linemen and running back TreVeyon Henderson have signed NIL deals with Chipotle, while four of the five offensive linemen – left guard Donovan Jackson, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matt Jones and right tackle Dawand Jones – have also partnered with Applebee’s for an endorsement deal.
WLWT 5

Ohio 14-year-old qualifies for LPGA Queen City Championship tournament

CINCINNATI — A high-school freshman has qualified for the LPGA Queen City Championship tournament. Gianna Clemente, 14, from Youngstown, Ohio, made it through Monday’s qualifying round, making her one of the youngest competitors. This will be Clemente’s third tournament in a row. Clemente’s father played golf for...
CINCINNATI, OH

