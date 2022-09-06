Read full article on original website
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
Video of Ohio State O-tackle commitment Luke Montgomery in action in Findlay 35-19 victory
Bucknuts was at the Findlay (Ohio) at Bowling Green (Ohio) game last Friday night as Ohio State offensive tackle commitment Luke Montgomery was in action. Montgomery and his teammates earned a 35-19 win. The 6-foot-5 and 280-pound Montgomery played every offensive snap of the game for Findlay at left-tackle and...
247Sports
Visitors List: Penn State's home opener vs. Ohio
Penn State's home opener is quickly approaching and numerous elite recruits are slated to be at Beaver Stadium when the Nittany Lions kick off against Ohio.
247Sports
Buckeye offer says Ohio State ‘is such a special place’ after attending Ohio State - Notre Dame game
Four-star Garrett Stover loved Jim Knowles’ defense and talked about Ohio State being a special place after being in the house for the Buckeye win over Notre Dame.
247Sports
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
247Sports
Five-star prospect Quinton Martin set for Ohio State return
Five-star prospect is making a return trip to Ohio State. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium
This is a reader submission via email. While I would prefer readers use the FanPost feature, this is another route should one want something published on the site. Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium. As soon as it was announced in 2014 that Notre Dame...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23
Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
landgrantholyland.com
The Dotted Line Podcast: Recruiting updates, crystal balls following Ohio State-Notre Dame game
On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS |...
247Sports
I Have 83 Things to Say: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
1 — “The Dotting of the i” was very cool as expected. Clemson: In the Air Tonight while running down the hill is pretty sweet. Chief Osceola and Renegade planting the spear in Tallahassee. And of course, Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon inexplicably riding in on a Harley...
FOX Sports
Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Ohio State Reaffirms Scholarship Offer to Bronny James, per Report
Bronny James made headlines this past weekend with a visit to Ohio State, and the Buckeyes apparently are interested in having the elder son of LeBron James back next year.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee’s, Chipotle
Ohio State football players have signed NIL deals with two of the nation’s largest restaurant chains. All five of the Buckeyes’ starting offensive linemen and running back TreVeyon Henderson have signed NIL deals with Chipotle, while four of the five offensive linemen – left guard Donovan Jackson, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matt Jones and right tackle Dawand Jones – have also partnered with Applebee’s for an endorsement deal.
WLWT 5
Ohio 14-year-old qualifies for LPGA Queen City Championship tournament
CINCINNATI — A high-school freshman has qualified for the LPGA Queen City Championship tournament. Gianna Clemente, 14, from Youngstown, Ohio, made it through Monday’s qualifying round, making her one of the youngest competitors. This will be Clemente’s third tournament in a row. Clemente’s father played golf for...
