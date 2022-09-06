ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

pahomepage.com

Penn State tight ends look to take next step forward

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the biggest moments in Penn State’s season opening win Thursday was the 67 yard touchdown pass to Brenton Strange. Penn State’s tight ends had one of their best games as a unit since early last year, which that performance was by design.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Penn State football remains unranked in AP Top-25 Poll

(WHTM) — After a rollercoaster win over Purdue 35-31 in the season opener, Penn State football remains unranked in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Nittany Lions are the second highest team receiving votes outside of the Top 25. Penn State entered the season unranked in the AP Preseason...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon placed on paid leave

Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon was placed on paid leave on Wednesday by the university and USA Fencing and "imposed certain restrictions" on him, according to a statement from Penn State Athletics. Adam Kaszubowski will assume the role of interim head coach, according to the statement from Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms

Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. woman who rammed minivan into Little League museum headed to trial

WILLIAMSPORT – The woman charged with ramming her minivan into the World of Little League Museum in July is headed to court and will remain in jail without bail. Those were the decisions of Lycoming County District Judge Gary Whiteman on Tuesday following a nearly two-hour preliminary hearing for Theresa Robinson Salazar, 57, of Williamsport.
WTAJ

One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Flood Watch Issued for Centre County

The National Weather Service at State College has issued a flood watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including Centre County. The watch is in effect from noon on Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday as excessive runoff from rainfall may cause flash flooding of creeks and streams. Showers and thunderstorms...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
WTAJ

Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rigby announces over $1 million for Cambria County projects

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that six Cambria County projects will receive funding. The projects are being funded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Recreation and Conservation grant program. In total Cambria County is receiving $1,145,000 for those six different projects. “All told, […]
Newswatch 16

Pizzeria in Williamsport feeds nursing home residents, staff

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A restaurant in Williamsport shut its business on Tuesday to feed nearly 100 residents and staff at a nursing home, and it was all for free. The kitchen at Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport was busy on Tuesday. Owner Mark Mangiardi prepared pizzas for residents and staff at Hillside Senior Living in Loyalsock Township.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Robber hits Jersey Shore State Bank office in Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE, PA – Borough police, along with state police, are searching for an individual who pulled off a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Jersey Shore State Bank office on Main Street in the borough. Authorities said the man entered the bank just before 3 p.m., then fled the...
JERSEY SHORE, PA

