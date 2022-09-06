Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The question of housing in Juneau and what is impacting availability was taken up in a research paper by a local organization. There have been 1492 new units added to Juneau's housing stock, while Juneau's population has remained relatively stable in the last 12 years. In a research paper authored by the Juneau Economic Development Council, the question was set: "Despite increases in Juneau's housing stock relative to our population, why do we continue to experience worsening affordability and availability?"

JUNEAU, AK ・ 17 HOURS AGO