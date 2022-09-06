Read full article on original website
CBJ sends call out for municipal election workers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Municipal Clerk's Office is currently recruiting civic-minded Juneau residents to assist in conducting this year's municipal election. CBJ said election workers are responsible for a wide variety of tasks, from operating vote centers to serving on the canvass review board. Training begins next week for...
Resident Ironman participants provide debrief at Juneau Chamber
Left to right: Liz Perry, Travel Juneau, Sierra Gadaire, SEARHC, Jamie Bursell, High Cadence Triathlon Team, Jeff Rogers, CBJ Finance Director. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Executive Director of Travel Juneau and participants in Ironman Alaska spoke at the Juneau chamber Thursday for an after-action forum on the capital city’s first year of holding the event.
Demographics, not short term rentals, found as significant factor impacting housing in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The question of housing in Juneau and what is impacting availability was taken up in a research paper by a local organization. There have been 1492 new units added to Juneau's housing stock, while Juneau's population has remained relatively stable in the last 12 years. In a research paper authored by the Juneau Economic Development Council, the question was set: "Despite increases in Juneau's housing stock relative to our population, why do we continue to experience worsening affordability and availability?"
'Helping Hands' food bank facing tough times with vehicle, food donations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After 39 years in business, Helping Hands Food Bank of Juneau is facing a crisis in keeping its doors open. Food bank director Karen Fortwengler spoke to News of the North on Thursday about what the organization needs to keep helping Juneau. First things first, they...
SHI to sponsor lecture on story behind clan's use of crest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a lecture next Tuesday on the story behind a clan’s use of a crest as part of its new fall series on a wide variety of topics. In his talk, How the Chookaneidí Clan Earned the Rights to Use the...
2022 Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy award recipients announced
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several organizations and individuals were selected by the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council to receive the Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy award for the arts. The award originated from the annual Mayors Awards for the Arts, which started in 2007 under then Juneau mayor Bruce Botelho. The award was created to highlight and honor individuals or businesses in Juneau who are notable for their contributions through the arts.
Alaska Native education programs across state awarded $35 million in federal grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education awarded 28 new three-year grants totaling $35.3 million through the Alaska Native Education program. The department said the program recognizes the important roles that Alaska Native languages and cultures play in the educational success and long-term well-being of Alaska Native students.
Waterfowl season opens Sept. 16 in Southeast Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is reminding hunters of waterfowl regulations, which change the timing of season opening and closure dates on an alternating yearly schedule. This year, the season will begin on September 16 in Game Management Units 1 through 4. Each year,...
Motorcyclist collides with moose on Alaska Highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A man was reported to be left in critical condition after a collision with a moose Wednesday. The notification came to troopers Wednesday morning at 5:47 am. Troopers were notified that an unconscious male was lying in the roadway near mile 1413 of the Alaska Highway.
Juneau Huskies to host Washington's West Valley gridiron gang
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - It will be a battle of undefeated teams on Friday as the Juneau Huskies host West Valley of Yakima, Washington. The Huskies will enter the competition as the top-rated team in the state at 4-0. The West Valley team won their home non-conference opener against Walla...
US Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship near Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard medevaced a man Wednesday from a cruise ship at the entrance to Gastineau Channel near Juneau. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Juneau met the cruise ship Disney Wonder at about 9 p.m., took the ailing man aboard, and brought him to Station Juneau where he was placed in the care of an awaiting Capital City Fire/Rescue crew.
