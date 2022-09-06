Read full article on original website
Dayton Greek Festival returns full scale this weekend
The Dayton Greek Festival is returning full force this weekend after two years of drive-thru events due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very excited to be back in-person this year,” said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival. “We know how much Dayton appreciates our festival and it’s great to see people appreciate our heritage as much as we do.”
Beavercreek Popcorn Festival returns this weekend
Part of Dayton-Xenia Road will be shut down this weekend to make room for the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. The stretch of road between N. Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive will be lined with over 250 vendors featuring arts and crafts, food, special services and more. Some vendors will be set up in areas just off the main drag.
FISH celebrates 40th anniversary
SIDNEY — FISH of Shelby County, a local thrift shop and food pantry, recently celebrated their 40th anniversary of the thrift store with a week- long celebration. The week began with a special prayer on the front porch with volunteers and customers. Special guest of honor was Farrel Kaplan, who, along with the late Barbara Smith, started FISH in Shelby County in 1979 with just a telephone service to help get needed items to families in the area. In 1982 they opened the first brick and mortar thrift shop in downtown Sidney.
Rotary pancake breakfast set for Sept. 10
SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary Club will host their 18th annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday, Sept. 10, on the northeast corner of the courtsquare in downtown Sidney. Enjoy breakfast and visit with the vendors of the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market on the square. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and will again feature Chris Cakes, who is famous all over the state of Ohio for entertaining precision flapjack tosses right on the plates of awaiting customers.
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
Fair attendance up, but junior fair issues need resolved
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Fair Board met in regular session for their first meeting after the 2022 Great Darke County Fair. Much of the discussion centered around the previous fair and preparation for the 2023 fair. Fair director Jim Zumbrink shared the gate receipts for this year’s fair....
Little Miss and Master Pumpkin Pageant
BRADFORD — On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Bradford Pumpkin Show will be hosting its 16th Annual Little Miss & Master Pumpkin Pageant. The pageant will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the north end entertainment stage with the winners announced following the parade. This event is sponsored by Littman-Thomas Agency, the community’s residential and business insurance provider since the 1860’s.
Registration open for STEAM on the Quad
LIMA — STEAM on the Quad returns to The Ohio State University at Lima for its sixth year of family fun and learning at a new time, 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. STEAM on the Quad is a free, family-friendly event for kids in grades K-8 to improve their knowledge and interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Humanities and Math through hands-on activity. A variety of activities will be hosted by the 4-H programs of Putnam, Hardin, Allen, Hancock, Lucas, Auglaize and Logan counties; the Ohio State Lima departments of education, biology, earth sciences and English; and a variety of student clubs, community businesses and organizations.
Homecoming ceremony planned at Jackson Center
JACKSON CENTER — The homecoming crowning ceremony for Jackson Center High School is scheduled for Saturday Sept.r 10, at 4:30 p.m. The Tiger Marching Band under the direction of Daniel McPherson will perform at 4:30 p.m. Promptly after their performance the candidates for king and queen and the rest of the court will be introduced.
Dayton CBC celebrates Blood Collectors Week
DAYTON — Community Blood Center honors its dedicated team of phlebotomists, account representatives and all support staff during Sept. 4-10 Blood Collectors Week for the lifesaving work they do each day as the essential connection between blood donors and the patients who count on blood for a multitude of medical conditions.
National Read a Book Day
Sondra Dunham, left to right, Alyce Boorman and John Covelli share some reading from some of their favorite books during an open house at Amos Center Library located at Dorothy Love Retirement Community. The residents were celebrating National Read a Book Day.
Gen. Shelby statue installed
SIDNEY — Early Tuesday morning, workmen from Coopermill Bronzeworks and Delphos Granite Works joined the maintenance crew from Shelby County and began moving the pre-fabricated granite base and the bronze statue of General Isaac Shelby to the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse. Both the base and the statue had been delivered to Shelby County in 2020 in time for the original ceremony. Both have been in storage since.
Community calendar
– The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. – The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022
Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
WM plans annual Cruise-In
WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In. “We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”
Bicentennial Time Capsule buried
SIDNEY — Buried in the base of the statue of General Shelby is a time capsule. Fabricated from stainless steel by workers at Lochard Inc., the small box was sealed and carefully placed in the base of the statue sitting on bricks from the former Children’s Home. “The...
Hansi meets the public
Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
Where has the time gone?
Time sure does fly! Today as I write this column my first grandchild turned 6 months old already! I can’t believe it. He is growing so fast and he is developing his own personality and has no problem letting everyone know when he is not happy. My husband and I babysat a couple of weeks ago so that our son and daughter-in-law could go to his tenth high school reunion. Already? It seems like just yesterday that our boys were still riding bikes with training wheels. Where has the time gone?
Shelby County blood drives planned
SIDNEY — Several blood drives will be held in Shelby County this month. Support September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and enter “The Game” drawing for Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets by donating at Sidney or Russia’s community blood drives on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Sidney’s community blood...
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
