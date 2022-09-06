Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious fire
LEICESTER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are trying to determine what sparked a suspicious fire in Leicester this weekend. Troopers were called to a home on Route 7 on Sunday that was engulfed in flames. No one was inside at the time. While trying to determine the cause of...
Suspect Was 'Lying in Wait' Before Fatal Shooting in Burlington's City Hall Park, Cops Say
Two men were arraigned Thursday in connection with the execution-style killing of a Philadelphia man early Sunday as he sat in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Christopher Crawford, a 42-year-old from Sicklerville, N.J., with a long criminal history, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II. A second man, 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he aided in the murder by driving Crawford to and from the scene.
Christopher Crawford, 42, of New Jersey, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II, 32, of Philadelphia. Joseph Craig, 59, of St. Albans, faces a charge of accessory to first-degree murder. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 men arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
WCAX
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon, Burlington police and other city leaders gathered to talk about the killing in City Hall Park and what they’re doing to prevent more bloodshed.
NECN
Police in Burlington, Vermont announced they'd made a pair of arrests in connection to the murder of a man in the city over the weekend. Burlington Police said they'd arrested 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, Vermont, as well as 42-year-old Christopher Crawford of New Jersey for their participation in the murder of 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers early Sunday at City Hall Park.
WCAX
Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington's City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington, VT — One day after two people were arrested in connection to Burlington’s third homicide of the year, Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad and Mayor Miro Weinberger briefed reporters on Sunday’s shooting at City Hall Park, the 23rd gunfire incident in the city this year.
newportdispatch.com
Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
WCAX
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
mynbc5.com
BARRE, Vt. — Barre City Police are investigating reports of gunshots near Brook Street in Barre. The shots happened on Monday at about 4:30a.m. When officers got there they saw a parked truck with several bullet holes and a home that also had damage from gunshots. Police said they...
WCAX
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When residents call the police, they expect to talk to an empathetic professional who wants to help. Yet some callers say they have been met instead with complaints about department “defunding,” according to a report in Seven Days. Similar concerns have reached members of the citizen police commission, the police chief, and city hall, raising questions about the extent to which the city’s dispatch center has been using crime victims to press political points.
WCAX
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Cavendish man shot last month by a Ludlow Police officer has died of his injuries. The Vermont State Police Tuesday said that Michael Mills, 36, died at the hospital back on August 25, ten days after the shooting. Authorities say Mills rammed a police cruiser...
Barton Chronicle
NEWPORT — A Bellows Falls man wearing only shorts and a pistol allegedly helped a woman take off in a car with two youths who were under a court pick-up order.
newportdispatch.com
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. Shylo Bourdeau is facing charges of custodial interference, obstruction of justice, and impeding a public officer. Police say...
Vermont State Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland on Sunday.
mynbc5.com
BARTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Barton. It happened Friday at about 6 p.m. at the TD Bank on Main Street. Police said a man went inside and demanded money. He then ran away from the area. No one was hurt during the robbery.
WCAX
NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable.
mynbc5.com
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department is still investigating the city’s third homicide this year that occurred at City Hall Park on Sunday. As the incidents pile up, businesses in downtown Burlington are trying new ways to secure the safety of their customers. Mike Rosen, an employee...
WCAX
Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh. Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an...
Comments / 5