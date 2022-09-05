ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Hawkeyes’ Tory Taylor named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCqa5_0hjOuHxm00

After bombing away on a career-high 10 punts, Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Taylor’s 10 punts went for 479 yards or an average of 47.9 yards per punt. The Aussie was a pivotal figure in the Hawkeyes securing their 7-3 season-opening win over South Dakota State as he pinned the Jackrabbits deep in their own territory with regularity.

In total, Taylor saw seven punts downed inside the 20-yard line and five inside the 10-yard line. It’s the second Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor of Taylor’s career, adding to his co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors versus Iowa State last season.

The Iowa fan base took note of Taylor’s impact on the game, too, chanting “MVP” inside Kinnick Stadium to celebrate the Australia native’s performance.

“Yeah, I don’t know about that. I think it’s just a few Hawkeye fans taking things a bit too seriously, but it’s pretty cool. And I know I’ve probably got up here and said this a few times, it really does help me. I know it helps my family just knowing that there’s that sort of stuff that goes on. Not necessarily the MVP chant, but just the love from the fans in general. It helps me. It gives me even a greater deal of confidence,” Taylor said.

Taylor has helped popularize the phrase “punting is winning” in Iowa City. He was asked by reporters following his Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week performance if he believes in the moniker.

“Wow, that’s a great question. I’m going to say yes. Yeah, I do. Not even necessarily like me or anything like here, but I think probably last year you kind of saw there was a lot of punters, especially from the Big Ten. You look at guys like Jordan Stout and things like that. He’s doing great things in the league now, but I think it really does. It’s more so probably just the field position, so, to answer your question, I think so, yeah,” Taylor said.

Punting certainly meant winning this past Saturday as Taylor helped the Hawkeyes with field positioning and set up a pair of second-half safeties that proved to be the difference. In one of the stranger college football stats, according to Matt Benson , Iowa improved to 6-1 when punting eight-plus times since 2020. The rest of the FBS is a combined 45-170.

List

5 positives from Iowa's 7-3 win over South Dakota State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTnXm_0hjOuHxm00

List

Jacob's post-week 1 Big Ten Power Rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwhB2_0hjOuHxm00

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Brian Ferentz talks Iowa football’s offense, how the Hawkeyes can improve

Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz didn’t evade responsibility for the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard performance against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sept. 3. While Iowa managed to win the game, it did not produce a touchdown. In fact, its only offensive score came via a 46-yard field goal from sophomore placekicker Aaron Blom.
IOWA CITY, IA
offtackleempire.com

Iowa Football receives death penalty (satire)

Following the shameful display of offense in Iowa’s 7-3 victory over FCS school South Dakota State, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that the organization has decided to issue the Death Penalty to the University of Iowa Hawkeyes football program. Despite not breaking any written rules, Emmert said the product Iowa puts on the field is “detrimental to the sport itself” and must be stopped. “It’s never easy to decide to cut two-thirds of a football team. But the decision had to be made, not only for the sensibility of the rest of the country, but for the very sanity of Iowans.”
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Iowa Fans Not Happy With Ray Guy Award News

Fans in Iowa City would like a word with the Ray Guy Award voters. After an incredible punting performance from junior Tory Taylor, he was somehow overlooked for college football's weekly punting award in favor of South Carolina's Kai Kroeger. Taylor punted 10 times in the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Hawkeye, IA
Iowa City, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Football
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
kmaland.com

CFB Rankings (9/6): Iowa gets vote in coaches poll

(KMAland) -- Iowa received votes in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll. The Hawkeyes totaled 44 points, ranking 30th. Alabama is the top team in both the AP and Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson in the AP and Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan in the Coaches Poll.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents

From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#College Football#Aussie#Mvp
106.9 KROC

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run

I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
INDEPENDENCE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Iowan

Short’s Burger and Shine reopening brings menu updates, building renovations

Short’s Burger and Shine, a hotspot for Iowa City’s downtown scene, reopened with a complete update after closing in April for renovations. Short’s, on 18 S. Clinton St., reopened its doors in early August with updates including building renovations and menu changes. The restaurant, however, is struggling to maintain a staff in year two of the pandemic.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Two men arrested after reported fight in restroom at local high school football game

Two men have been arrested after a reported fight inside a restroom at a local high school football game. According to Washington County dispatch records, just after 8:00 Friday night a caller reported being attacked in the men’s room at the Highland vs. Columbus game on Vine Avenue. The victim was not injured, and reported the suspect had likely fled towards Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Historic QC home with dark past back on market

After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Cedar County motorcycle accident results in fatality

A weekend accident in Cedar County involving two motorcyclists has resulted in a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident occurred Sunday at approximately 9:20 pm. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles, one a 1987 model and the other from 2004, were heading eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway in Lowden...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Lagomarcino’s restaurants closing for winter

Lago’s lunch lovers, you better hit your favorite location while you still can. According to a post on Lagomarcino’s Facebook page, the restaurants in Moline and Davenport will be closed for the winter, starting September 19. The post goes on to say closing the restaurants will allow them to focus on providing customers with their […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man charged with domestic assault and public intoxication after incident on I80

A man from Hedrick Iowa was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his domestic partner while drunk. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. A deputy was dispatched to I-80 eastbound for reports of an assault that was occurring on the side of the road. Four independent witnesses reportedly confirmed that 42-year-old Tyler Kopp was dragging the victim by the hair. An interview with the victim confirmed that report, and she stated that Kopp hit her several times in the face, causing a bloody nose. Injuries were reportedly observed to her face, neck and forehead, with fresh blood on her hands, neck and legs.
HEDRICK, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy