ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Fares Ziam happy with UFC Paris win, 'but I need more to finish the fight'

By Farah Hannoun, Abbey Subhan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8vVI_0hjOtV2V00

PARIS – Fares Ziam is happy with his performance at UFC Fight Night 209 but disappointed he didn’t get the finish.

The French-Algerian fighter almost got the stoppage when he rocked Michal Figlak with a spinning back elbow in Round 2 this past Saturday at Accor Arena, but Figlak survived. Nonetheless, it was a well rounded effort from Ziam (13-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC), who showed off his striking and grappling in a unanimous decision win in front of his home fans.

“It’s like a dream,” Ziam told reporters, including MMA Junkie at the post-fight news conference. “Because for me, fight in France, first time with UFC, first time in MMA for me in France, super happy.”

He continued, “He’s a tough guy, he’s a tough opponent. I wish to finish him in the second round with the spinning elbow, but he’s tough. And after the second round, no energy. I fight only with my heart.”

“I feel good, because I won tonight, but I need more to finish the fight.”

Ziam was successful in his first fight of a new four-fight UFC deal. He’s ready for a quick turnaround for UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, and is even ready to jump in as a short-notice replacement if any fight falls through.

“Next I want Abu Dhabi, but the card was full,” Ziam said. “In Abu Dhabi, I have two fights: one loss and one win, but let’s go Abu Dhabi. I have no injury, I’m fresh.”

He continued, “Let’s go, 100 percent. I’m a fighter, I need fight, I need money, let’s go.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 209.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”

Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
UFC
mmanews.com

Dana White Reacts To Chimaev/Costa Clash At UFC PI

UFC President Dana White has reacted after Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner Khamzat Chimaev almost got into a physical altercation with middleweight Paulo Costa. This weekend, Chimaev will return to the Octagon for his sixth outing under the UFC banner, and there aren’t many bigger names it could come against. Given that his dancing partner in the UFC 279 main event, Nate Diaz, is always down for a scrap, talk early in fight week surrounded a possible pre-fight altercation between “Borz” and the Stockton native.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fares#I Won#Combat#Ufc Paris#Ufc Fight Night 209#French#Accor Arena#Mma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
GOLF
MMAmania.com

Dana White on UFC 279 presser cancelation: ‘I could see where this was going’

Dana White didn’t expect things to take the turn they did today (Thurs., Sept. 8, 2022) at UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference. UFC press conferences never start on time these days, but this time things were a bit different. Welterweight combatants, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, opened things up by sharing the stage with White before the UFC boss squared them off and called everything off.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White says UFC will be back in France but likely will venture outside Paris for next one

LAS VEGAS – It took essentially the entirety of the UFC’s existence for it to make its first trip to France – through no fault of the promotion, of course. But don’t expect that long of a wait for the UFC to head back there, Dana White said. Legalized MMA finally happened in France in 2020, and though the UFC wasn’t the one to break the major MMA ceiling – that honor went to Bellator – by most accounts its debut there this past Saturday was a big success.
UFC
FOX Sports

Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0 in its Champions League opener

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago. Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the...
UEFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall promoter: Fate of show hinges on talks with government, sports officials

The status of the Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall all-woman card scheduled Saturday in London remained up in the air Thursday in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death. BOXXER, the lead promoter of the Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card scheduled for Saturday in London, confirmed that Friday’s weigh-in would take place but fans and media will no longer be allowed to attend.
SPORTS
mmanews.com

Thiago Santos Signs With PFL Following Recent UFC Losing Skid

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos has become the latest UFC standout to make the move to the PFL. News of Santos’ UFC departure and signing with the PFL was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “We are very excited to bring in Thiago Santos to...
UFC
FOX Sports

Viktoria Plzen meets giants again in Champions League return

PRAGUE (AP) — Viktoria Plzen is in familiar waters as it prepares to play Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Czech champion has faced European heavyweights before in the group stage but hopes the results will be different this time. “We believe,” said assistant...
UEFA
BoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez: Dmitry Bivol “has everything I want’

By Jim Calfa: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is super motivated for his title challenge against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ramirez, 31, has slowly been ramping up for this title challenge since moving up to the...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz UFC 279 pre-fight press conference canceled due to safety concerns

Things took an unexpected turn at today’s (Thurs., Sept. 8, 2022) UFC 279 pre-fight press conference. Before the presser began, staff members began shuffling around the seating arrangements between the six Welterweight competitors before ultimately leaving things with just Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez. UFC President, Dana White, came out and stated that it’s “a s—t show” backstage and that the pairings would come out one after the other. After Holland and Rodriguez finished their batch of questions, White unhappily called things off.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BBC

Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?

So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
SOCCER
mmanews.com

Watch: Renzo Gracie Allegedly Fights Racist In NY Subway

Footage has emerged that allegedly shows Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and former mixed martial artist Renzo Gracie fighting a man on a New York subway platform. Gracie, a 6th degree BJJ black belt, won a pair of ADCC gold medals over two decades ago and competed under the banners of the UFC, PRIDE, K-1, and ONE Championship during a 23-fight MMA career between 1992 and 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Flo Milli Announces Montreal and Toronto Concerts

Alabama rapper and inaugural Complex Volume cover star Flo Milli announced she’ll be performing two shows in Canada as part of her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun tour: Oct. 28 at Le Studio TD in Montreal and Oct. 29 at Axis Club in Toronto. After breaking on the scene...
MUSIC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cris Cyborg says if people want to see her try pro wrestling, ‘I’m gonna do it’

Cris Cyborg seems pretty busy. The Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion is already an MMA legend, and is scheduled to branch out to boxing by facing Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Could we see her in a pro wrestling ring at some point too? That was one of the questions posed to Cyborg during a recent interview with combat sports journalist Denise Salcedo. “It’s a different sport,” Cyborg said. “Like I say, I love challenges. If I have the opportunity, for sure I’m going to train and do my best.” Cyborg noted that she has trained some in the past with (currently injured) AEW Women’s...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy