Memphis, TN

WSMV

Collierville Police release security footage of deadly Kroger shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chilling new video was released from the inside of a grocery store that became the scene of a mass shooting near Memphis in September 2021. The footage, made available by the Collierville Police Department, shows 29-year-old Uk Thang drive up to the Kroger location on Poplar Avenue and run inside.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WSMV

Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Victims from shooting spree speak out about their story after several people being shot. First Victim in Shooting Spree; Father of 2 and budding entrepreneur. Wednesday’s shooting spree began early Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Lyndale in North Memphis. Memphis Police say during...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven. We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come. 12:56 a.m.: A...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Nashville, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Memphis police: Suspect in custody after shooting spree that killed 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Police said Kelly was driving around the city, randomly shooting at people, and streaming the incidents on Facebook Live. Police issued an alert for him in connection to many...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

7 shot, 4 dead in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That man...
MEMPHIS, TN
Eliza Fletcher
WSMV

New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the search...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Target kidnapping suspect arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the two suspects who police say kidnapped a mother and her one-year-old baby in a Target parking lot last week was arrested and charged on Tuesday morning. On Aug. 31, Memphis police responded to a robbery on Highway 64 in which the victim told...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Pray for Memphis gathering at AutoZone parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the recent shooting spree that plagued the Memphis community Wednesday, there was a gathering at the AutoZone parking lot on 4011 Jackson Avenue for community bonding and prayers hosted by churches around the City of Memphis. The gathering was held at 6:30 p.m., with MPD...
MEMPHIS, TN
#Jogger#Affidavits#Memphis Police#Gmc
WSMV

Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eliza Fletcher will be laid to rest this weekend. Second Presbyterian Church on Poplar Avenue announced that her funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. The Memphis wife and mom of two was reported missing Friday after not returning from her...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

A look into Cleotha Abston’s lengthy juvenile record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Abston was only 11 years old when he first entered the Shelby County Juvenile Court as a delinquent, according to juvenile court records exclusively reviewed by Action News 5. Over the next five years, he would be detained 16 times for charges ranging from aggravated...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced. Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians. “The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have...
MEMPHIS, TN

