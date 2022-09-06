Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Collierville Police release security footage of deadly Kroger shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chilling new video was released from the inside of a grocery store that became the scene of a mass shooting near Memphis in September 2021. The footage, made available by the Collierville Police Department, shows 29-year-old Uk Thang drive up to the Kroger location on Poplar Avenue and run inside.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Victims from shooting spree speak out about their story after several people being shot. First Victim in Shooting Spree; Father of 2 and budding entrepreneur. Wednesday’s shooting spree began early Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Lyndale in North Memphis. Memphis Police say during...
Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven. We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come. 12:56 a.m.: A...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A day after MPD identified Eliza Fletcher’s body, police are continuing to investigate leads in the case — including new surveillance video obtained from the apartment complex where murder suspect Cleotha Henderson’s brother lived. From the Longview Gardens apartment complex, surveillance video shows...
Memphis police: Suspect in custody after shooting spree that killed 4
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Police said Kelly was driving around the city, randomly shooting at people, and streaming the incidents on Facebook Live. Police issued an alert for him in connection to many...
Memphis mayor questions shortened prison terms after latest deadly shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Memphis mayor Jim Strickland is calling for violent crime offenders to be prosecuted and serve their full sentences after the recent murders in Memphis including last night’s rampage. In July, the Truth in Sentencing las went into effect, which requires a person convicted of certain...
7 shot, 4 dead in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That man...
WATCH: Police release footage from mass shooting at Collierville Kroger nearly 1 year later
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - As the investigation into a mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville wraps up, investigators are releasing surveillance footage of the horrifying incident that struck the small community. Videos shared with our newsroom show the suspect, 29-year-old Uk Thang, walking around the store with multiple guns opening...
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the search...
Target kidnapping suspect arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the two suspects who police say kidnapped a mother and her one-year-old baby in a Target parking lot last week was arrested and charged on Tuesday morning. On Aug. 31, Memphis police responded to a robbery on Highway 64 in which the victim told...
Pray for Memphis gathering at AutoZone parking lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the recent shooting spree that plagued the Memphis community Wednesday, there was a gathering at the AutoZone parking lot on 4011 Jackson Avenue for community bonding and prayers hosted by churches around the City of Memphis. The gathering was held at 6:30 p.m., with MPD...
Memphis man organizes community ‘check-in’ following Wednesday shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man who organizes twice-monthly check-ins called for a third one for the community, following Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage. Keedran Franklin owns the mobile coffee truck, The Check-In. Franklin said with every order, mental health check-ins are also required. “This is about caring...
Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eliza Fletcher will be laid to rest this weekend. Second Presbyterian Church on Poplar Avenue announced that her funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. The Memphis wife and mom of two was reported missing Friday after not returning from her...
Woman who escaped being abducted shares her story; Encourages women to continue to run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After what happened to Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, a Williamson County woman who escaped being abducted six years ago said what happened to Fletcher broke her heart. Still, it renewed her purpose of reminding women to live confidently and keep running without fear. “I don’t know...
Body of Eliza Fletcher found; suspect makes first court appearance, faces first degree murder charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mother of two and Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher has been confirmed dead. Fletcher’s body was found on Monday night and identified on Tuesday morning, while a suspect in the case, Cleotha Abston, had his first appearance in court. A tragic ending to a four-day search...
A look into Cleotha Abston’s lengthy juvenile record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Abston was only 11 years old when he first entered the Shelby County Juvenile Court as a delinquent, according to juvenile court records exclusively reviewed by Action News 5. Over the next five years, he would be detained 16 times for charges ranging from aggravated...
Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced. Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians. “The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have...
