71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her
A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
Dad Found Dead With Young Kids in Pond Was Intoxicated, Coroner Says
An Indiana man found dead with his three young children in a pond after embarking on a fishing trip was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the local coroner’s office. Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids—a 1 year old, 2 year old and 5 year old—vanished after leaving for the trip on July 6, prompting frantic search efforts and a $10,000 reward offered by the family. The case took a tragic turn nearly a week later, when their bodies were discovered in the Indianapolis pond where the family had gone night fishing. Kyle Moorman was recovered from the water and the three children were soon found in his submerged vehicle. The Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed its official findings Wednesday, ruling the deaths were accidental and Moorman was found to have acute ethanol intoxication.Read it at Indianapolis Star
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
University condemns professor’s posts wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death
Carnegie Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors after Dr Uju Anya wished the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony.”Dr Anya made the comments Thursday as reports emerged that the Queen was in her final hours at Balmoral.“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” the professor wrote before it was announced the Queen had died.Twitter took down the tweet for violating its policy; it has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.Dr...
Muslim Groups Are Alarmed By New CNN Boss’ First Big Hire
John Miller resigned from the NYPD after lying about its Muslim surveillance program. Now he’s covering law enforcement for CNN.
Who Killed My Father review – powerful study of class, cruelty and kin
A one-minute silence marking the announcement of the Queen’s death opened this show on Thursday night. That sombre moment was followed by the monologue of a son in his own state of mourning for his father, who is a wreck of a man, still alive but only just and living at the furthest reaches of the social spectrum.
