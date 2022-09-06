ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes Interview

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXx6s_0hjOs79L00

Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State.

Watch Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes meet with the media on Monday, Sept. 5 ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State on Saturday in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up To Date#American Football#Allsooners Com#Fan Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
COLUMBUS, OH
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy